Loveforce International Sends a Powerful Message to the People of Hurricane Ravaged Tennessee

The staff at Loveforce International and Singer Mo Justice send their sympathies to the Tennessee hurricane victims.

Santa Clarita, CA, March 07, 2020 --(



Loveforce International Recording Artist Mo Justice released the following Message:



“This disaster hits everyone who loves Country Music hard, whether they live in Nashville or not. Hurricanes, floods, mass shootings, people who love Country music have seen it all in the past couple of years. We’ll get through it. We always do. That’s what America is all about, overcoming adversity.”



Lyrics in the song that are especially appropriate to the situation include:

We are survivors

So many obstacles we got past,

Got the scars to prove it,

But we are built to last,

We've been through stormy weather,

But we made it through together,

Survived natural disasters,

Love's never after

We right things when they are wrong

Sometimes you might beat us

But you'll never defeat us

We stand together

Country strong



The song is available for people to listen to free on Spotify, Apple Music and iHeart Radio among others.



Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator

(661) 523-4954





