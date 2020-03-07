Loveforce International Sends a Powerful Message to the People of Hurricane Ravaged Tennessee

Santa Clarita, CA, March 07, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- Hurricanes ripped through Tennessee recently. The staff at Loveforce International sends their sympathies and wants the people of Tennessee to know that there is hope.
Loveforce International Recording Artist Mo Justice released the following Message:
“This disaster hits everyone who loves Country Music hard, whether they live in Nashville or not. Hurricanes, floods, mass shootings, people who love Country music have seen it all in the past couple of years. We’ll get through it. We always do. That’s what America is all about, overcoming adversity.”
Lyrics in the song that are especially appropriate to the situation include:
We are survivors
So many obstacles we got past,
Got the scars to prove it,
But we are built to last,
We've been through stormy weather,
But we made it through together,
Survived natural disasters,
Love's never after
We right things when they are wrong
Sometimes you might beat us
But you'll never defeat us
We stand together
Country strong
The song is available for people to listen to free on Spotify, Apple Music and iHeart Radio among others.
For further details contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954