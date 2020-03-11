Spencer Savings Bank Announces Relocation of Financial Center in Union, N.J.

Press Releases Spencer Savings Bank Press Release

VP, Corporate Communications Director Elmwood Park, NJ, March 11, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Spencer Savings Bank, a leading New Jersey-based community bank, is pleased to announce that it will be relocating its Union Financial Center at 1331 Magie Avenue to 1350 Galloping Hill Road (in the Galloping Hill Center). The new location, approximately one mile away from the current one, is a more visible and highly trafficked location, which provides expanded servicing capabilities, including a 24-hour ATM.Conveniently located in Galloping Hill Center, right next to Seabra’s Market, the full-service financial center will unveil a new, more modern design that provides privacy to conduct business, a conference room that can be used by local community groups for meetings and more convenient parking for customers. The bank has a long history in Union County with current locations in Elizabeth, Union, Cranford and Westfield.The relocation is anticipated to take place after the close of business on Friday, March 20th with the new office opening on Monday, March 23rd. The Vice President and Market Manager, Carmen Rivera, and the entire Union County team look forward to welcoming existing and new customers to the new location. The bank will be celebrating with a Grand Opening event for the local community, sometime in April. Details to follow soon. Spencer will also be celebrating by mailing out special product promotions to residents and businesses in the community.New Union Financial Center address:Spencer Savings BankGalloping Hill Center1350 Galloping Hill RoadUnion, NJ 07083About Spencer:Spencer Savings Bank, a leading New Jersey-based community bank headquartered in Elmwood Park, N.J., has been serving its local communities with integrity and pride for more than 75 years. The bank has over $3 billion in total assets and operates 20 financial centers throughout New Jersey. Spencer specializes in delivering premier banking products and services for consumers and businesses. Visit SpencerSavings.com for more information.For more information, contact:Anita Guerrero (SSB): 201-703-3800 x 8421VP, Corporate Communications Director Contact Information Spencer Savings Bank

https://www.spencersavings.com/



