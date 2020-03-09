PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Press Release

 
AXON Energy Services

Press Release
AXON Energy Services Announces Expansion Into Permian Region


Houston, TX, March 09, 2020 --(PR.com)-- AXON Energy Services (AES) is pleased to announce it has signed a Service and Maintenance agreement for the Permian Basin Region with Performance Wellhead and Frac Components, LLC (PWC), a Pelican Energy Partners company. This facility will be a full service shop with the capabilities of performing Reseal and Testing of BOP equipment, valves and control units. AES will be stocking all necessary OEM BOP rubber goods, valve parts and basic control unit spares.

According to Jeff Hunter, Vice President of Business Development for AES, “We will be consistently evolving this venture so that it is geared toward our customer’s specific needs. AES and PWC have been very successful in the Permian this year and we will build upon this achievement with essential stock. PWC is a known entity in the Permian Basin and is a key distribution facility that provides ancillary support to the area. This strategic move will enhance both businesses.”

For further information or details about this service facility please contact Jeff Hunter at JeffreyHunter@axon-es.com.

The facility is located:
11200 W. I-20 East
Odessa, Texas 79765
(432) 385-7690

About AXON Energy Services
Headquartered in Houston, Texas, AXON Energy Services is a leading OEM specializing in a wide range of API Certified pressure products for surface and subsea applications including BOPs, BOP Controls, Choke & Kill Manifolds, Connectors, Diverters, Tandem boosters, Elastomers and Aftermarket Services. AXON products are manufactured in the U.S.A. www.axon-es.com

About Performance Wellhead and Frac Components, LLC
Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Performance Wellhead & Frac is a leading oil and gas service company specializing in surface well-control equipment and related field services utilized in all phases of drilling, well-stimulation, production, and intervention operations. www.pwfrac.com
Contact Information
AXON Energy Services
Deborah McDonald
713-581-2515
Contact
www.axon-es.com
Direct line: 832-581-4561
Attached Files
Word version of press release
AXON Energy Services expansion into Permian Basin region press release.
Filename: ODESSAPARTNERSHIPpress030520.docx

