AXON Energy Services Announces Expansion Into Permian Region

According to Jeff Hunter, Vice President of Business Development for AES, “We will be consistently evolving this venture so that it is geared toward our customer’s specific needs. AES and PWC have been very successful in the Permian this year and we will build upon this achievement with essential stock. PWC is a known entity in the Permian Basin and is a key distribution facility that provides ancillary support to the area. This strategic move will enhance both businesses.”



For further information or details about this service facility please contact Jeff Hunter at JeffreyHunter@axon-es.com.



The facility is located:

11200 W. I-20 East

Odessa, Texas 79765

(432) 385-7690



About AXON Energy Services

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, AXON Energy Services is a leading OEM specializing in a wide range of API Certified pressure products for surface and subsea applications including BOPs, BOP Controls, Choke & Kill Manifolds, Connectors, Diverters, Tandem boosters, Elastomers and Aftermarket Services. AXON products are manufactured in the U.S.A. www.axon-es.com



About Performance Wellhead and Frac Components, LLC

Deborah McDonald

713-581-2515



www.axon-es.com

Direct line: 832-581-4561

