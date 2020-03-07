Tener Method Launching: 5 Steps to Becoming More Creative (for Writers and Others)

Press Releases TENER METHOD Press Release

With the TENER METHOD, Lisa guides us through the struggles writers often face: cultivating ideas, picking the right project, sustaining passion, overcoming self-doubt, finding inspiration, completing projects and bringing those projects into the world successfully.

Saunderstown, RI, March 07, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Lisa Tener, a well-known book-writing and publishing coach, has taken the method that she has successfully used with her writing clients and is now formally launching it as the TENER METHOD.

With the TENER METHOD, Lisa Tener uses her experiences as writer and writing coach to help improve creative flow for everyone from the unknown poet to people with Ivy League credentials to the freelance writer and the stay-at-home parent. Results are inspiring: first time authors signing six figure book deals to "closet creatives" finally starting to blog.

With the TENER METHOD, Lisa guides us through the struggles writers often face: cultivating ideas, picking the right project, sustaining passion, overcoming self-doubt, finding inspiration, completing projects and bringing those projects into the world successfully.

The TENER METHOD has abundant benefits including learning 5 steps to: 1. access creativity, 2. establish intentions, set goals and get clear, 3. be fully present, 4. enjoy the creative process and 5. cultivate a sense of gratitude. This system can provide creative courage, dramatically increase productivity and make any creative endeavor more fun.

The system is practical, inspiring and helpful for anyone who desires to create something new or expand upon a project they started. The TENER METHOD teaches us how to enjoy writing and nurture confidence, one step at a time. As Tener says of the Method, "It's a way to cultivate the creative in us!"

The Method will be launched on March 10 through a free virtual workshop that can be accessed at https://www.lisatener.com/creativity-method/

Bio

Lisa Tener is an author and award winning book coach who serves on the faculty of Harvard Medical School's CME publishing and women's leadership courses. A graduate of MIT and MIT's Sloan School of Management, Lisa Tener has been quoted in The New York Times, ABC World News, Vice and PBS. Tener's company has won Gold Stevie Awards in the International Business Awards for Company of the Year – Media and Entertainment, and in the American Business Awards for Marketer of the Year. As a mother of two teenagers, she is proof that commitment to creativity and writing are possible with a busy schedule and many demands on one's time. Her down-to-earth approach makes Tener - and her creative methods - accessible for all of us.

Media contact: Geri Lafferty Geri@lisatener.com 415-647-6884

On deadline, contact, Lisa Tener lisa@lisatener.com 401-477-0886

