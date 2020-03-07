Artful Announces Next Broadway Star Competition

Press Releases Artful Press Release

Los Angeles, CA, March 07, 2020 --(



About Artful

Los Angeles, CA, March 07, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Artful announces the Next Broadway Star online talent competition – the contest aims to find undiscovered Broadway caliber talent that can sing, dance, and act to become Artful's Next Broadway Star. The winner will receive a trip for 2 to New York City including Broadway tickets, and private classes with renowned Artful mentors.

"We have created a one-of-a kind online competition to find the best undiscovered triple-threat star in the making. Working with thousands of students each year, we know how much talent is out there, and we can't wait to see all of the entries and help support the next generation of theatre students," said Jon Arpino, CEO of Artful.

For a chance to become Artful's Next Broadway Star, contestants are asked to submit a short video of themselves performing a Broadway-inspired act to www.artfulstudents.com/nextbroadwaystar. It can be a vocal solo, dance, or monologue. The video with the most votes at the end of the contest will win a Trip for 2 to New York City. In addition to the Grand Prize, two Honorable Mention Winners will receive a private facetime call with one of Artful's Broadway mentors. The contest ends March 31, 2020.

"Artful's Next Broadway Star should be able to sing, dance, and act – just like they would if they were cast in a Broadway Show...and they also need to rally their friends, family, and fans. This contest will be decided by the public – so contestants will really need to rally their fanbase for votes," added Arpino.

To enter to become Artful's Next Broadway Star or learn more about Artful, please visit www.artfulstudents.com/nextbroadwaystar.

About Artful

At Artful, we believe in the transformative power of arts education. We are a passionate group of educators who know that young students with exposure to the arts become more inspired, creative global citizens. The creativity of the next generation will shape the future, and this creativity begins with arts education in K-12 schools. That's why Artful is committed to providing teachers and students around the world with access to on-demand classes and resources from hundreds of world-renowned instructors like tWitch from The Ellen Show, Tiler Peck from New York City Ballet, Broadway professionals like Warren Carlyle, and more.

Contact Information
Artful

Melissa Gosling

214-675-6700



www.artfulstudents.com



