Press Releases Asthma Allergy Sinus Center Press Release

Receive press releases from Asthma Allergy Sinus Center: By Email RSS Feeds: A Message Regarding Coronavirus (COVID-19) to the San Antonio Public, from Gordana Gligoric, MD

Advice on minimizing your risk of exposure to Coronavirus COVID-19.

San Antonio, TX, March 07, 2020 --(



Here are some recommendations that can help you to significantly reduce the possibility of contact exposure and to help you avoid airborne exposure. Please keep in mind that most of these are habits which we should already be following, even in the absence of COVID-19.



Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing. After washing, do not re-touch faucets or door handles with your clean hands. Use a disposable napkin or other barrier to turn off the water and to open restroom doors, then dispose of the napkin in the trash.



Use a disposable napkin or other barrier when using touchscreens, such as those at retail checkout counters, ATMs and gas stations, then dispose of the napkin in the trash.



Use a disposable napkin or other barrier when opening door handles in public places, then dispose of the napkin in the trash.



Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.



Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with your fingers.



Stay at home when you are sick.



Avoid close contact with people who are sick.



Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.



As an extra measure, you can apply a bit of silver nitrate gel around the nostrils. Silver is a natural anti-bacterial agent that may help to reduce airborne pathogen exposure.



Detailed information on COVID-19 can be found on the Centers for Disease Control website (www.CDC.gov)



If you have reason to believe that you may have been exposed to COVID-19 contact your physician.



Dr. Gordana Gligoric

Asthma Allergy Sinus Center

4242 Medical Drive

suite 6100

San Antonio, Tx 78229

(210) 807-3889

https://www.AsthmaAllergySinusCenter.com San Antonio, TX, March 07, 2020 --( PR.com )-- As this virus continues to spread, an increase in infections around the United States, and possibly in San Antonio, is likely. However, there is no need for panic or for extreme measures.Here are some recommendations that can help you to significantly reduce the possibility of contact exposure and to help you avoid airborne exposure. Please keep in mind that most of these are habits which we should already be following, even in the absence of COVID-19.Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing. After washing, do not re-touch faucets or door handles with your clean hands. Use a disposable napkin or other barrier to turn off the water and to open restroom doors, then dispose of the napkin in the trash.Use a disposable napkin or other barrier when using touchscreens, such as those at retail checkout counters, ATMs and gas stations, then dispose of the napkin in the trash.Use a disposable napkin or other barrier when opening door handles in public places, then dispose of the napkin in the trash.Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with your fingers.Stay at home when you are sick.Avoid close contact with people who are sick.Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.As an extra measure, you can apply a bit of silver nitrate gel around the nostrils. Silver is a natural anti-bacterial agent that may help to reduce airborne pathogen exposure.Detailed information on COVID-19 can be found on the Centers for Disease Control website (www.CDC.gov)If you have reason to believe that you may have been exposed to COVID-19 contact your physician.Dr. Gordana GligoricAsthma Allergy Sinus Center4242 Medical Drivesuite 6100San Antonio, Tx 78229(210) 807-3889https://www.AsthmaAllergySinusCenter.com Contact Information CP Media

Dr. Gligoric or P Roberts

210-807-3889



AsthmaAllergySinusCenter.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Asthma Allergy Sinus Center