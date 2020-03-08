Press Releases Mantra Softech India Pvt. Ltd. Press Release

Mantra Softech Participated in National Education CSR Conclave and Showcased Its Innovative Biometric Solutions

Ahmedabad, India, March 08, 2020 --(



The conclave was inaugurated by the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath and several eminent personalities including Smt. Anandi Ben Patel, Governor of U.P and Dr. Satishchandra Dwivedi, Eduction Minister graced the event.



During the event, Mantra Softech showcased some of its most innovative biometric solutions specifically designed for the education sector which will put an end to the problem of proxy teachers and build an accurate time attendance record for teachers and students. Mantra has already deployed Aadhaar Enabled Biometric Attendance System (AEBAS) solutions in entire government schools of Andhra Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh. Apart from this Mantra has also implemented attendance solutions for The Medical Council of India (MCI) across India.



Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Bhandari, Director, Mantra Softech said, “Our AEBAS Solutions will uplift the education sector by bringing more transparency.” He also added, “We are committed to bringing innovative products and solutions for different government education schemes.”



Arjun Singh

+91-9512032601



https://www.mantratec.com



