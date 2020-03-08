Kontz Construction Consolidates Roofing & Remodeling

Press Releases Kontz Construction Press Release

Southampton, PA contractor consolidates roof replacement and kitchen & bath remodeling businesses, allowing customers to get even lower prices and amazing quality to keep the 5-star google local average at a perfect score.

The company’s previous efforts were separated by the roofing & siding division in one effort and the kitchen & bath renovation business operating in a separate unit. Now customers that are looking for multiple services can avoid corresponding to different channels of communication – KontzConstruction.com will host and manage the entire company portfolio.



Southampton, PA, March 08, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Local roofing and remodeling contractor, Kontz Construction, has announced an alignment of its companies: Leak-Free Roofing & Kontz Land & Home. "The reorganization is an effort to streamline business processes to help keep costs low for us and our customers," says owner/operator Joe Kontz. "Our aim is providing customers with services that exceed their expectations, this means less time spent on paperwork and more time spent on ensuring our projects keep customers leaving 5-star reviews."The company's previous efforts were separated by the roofing & siding division in one effort and the kitchen & bath renovation business operating in a separate unit. Now customers that are looking for multiple services can avoid corresponding to different channels of communication – KontzConstruction.com will host and manage the entire company portfolio.Kontz Construction maintains a perfect 5-star review count in Google. There customers report feedback around low prices and over-the-top service by the owner and team. Kontz Construction currently serves customers in Bucks County and Montgomery County PA.

