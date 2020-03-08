Keene Family of Companies Welcomes New Regional Manager

Keene Family of Companies is proud to announce and welcome Rebecca Turbeville.





For further information call 877.514.5336, email at info@keenebuilding.com, or visit website keenebuilding.com. Cleveland, OH, March 08, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Rebecca Turbeville joins Keene Building Products as the Regional Manager for AL, FL, GA, LA, MS, NC, SC, TN, and Southern VA. After graduating from SUNY Plattsburgh, Rebecca made her way to Raleigh, NC to work for Kenseal, a division 7 distributor (White Cap). Rebecca spent 2 1/2 years as a specification consultant for ACO, Inc., where she gained valuable experience and knowledge within the design community.Now, Rebecca enjoys the best of both worlds in her role as Regional Manager. She hunts down the job, pushes the spec, and follows it through to the contractor. She likes to fully “own” a project and is passionate about the industry. “It’s always the people that make the difference, from customers to colleagues. Keene has been the company I’ve been looking for, as far as a perfect fit for me and I’m so glad to be here!” Rebecca loves the fact that her days are never the same and prides herself on her technical knowledge and experience in distribution. She finds that the relationships she has built within the construction industry have been the most important and rewarding aspect of her career.Currently, Rebecca lives in South Carolina with her loving, supportive husband, Scott, and their kids, Victoria (9) and Jonathan David (4 months). In her free time, she loves spending time with family, attending any kind of sporting event, enjoys live music, including Karaoke, and anything on the lake or at the beach.Keene Building Products is an American manufacturer of 3-dimensional products for the building envelope, noise control, and roofing markets.For further information call 877.514.5336, email at info@keenebuilding.com, or visit website keenebuilding.com.