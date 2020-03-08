Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases FoxPromotions Press Release

Receive press releases from FoxPromotions: By Email RSS Feeds: FoxPromotions Reports Singer/Songwriter Brian Hedges is Returning to Record New Music at The Groove House Recording Studio in Friendsville, TN

Brian Hedges, a True Americana songwriter, returned to the The Groove House Recording Studio late last week. Brian was joined by Producer and Engineer Steve Rutledge and will be working with percussionist Andy Hull. Mr. Hedges will be adding five more original songs to his already extensive repertoire of Country, Folk and Americana Titles.

Nashville, TN, March 08, 2020 --(



Adding to his already extensive repertoire of soulful country music, Brian has decided to get some of his finest work to date, "on wax" so to speak. With the help of Mr. Rutledge with engineering and producing, Brian is super excited about a couple of these songs in particular.



"Field of Stone" is one of those special songs.



"I wrote this song in 1991," says Hedges. "It was released by Kent Unruh on his solo album project in 1992. I love what he did with the song, but since that release, both Kent and I have lost our fathers. I wanted to record it myself for the first time. I wanted to use the emotion of those losses in my performance. This one's for the Dads," he added.



On a lighter side, Brian decided to record, "I'm Back Where I Started (All Over Again)." Brian smiles when talking about this one. "My cousin back in Oklahoma sent me a hand-written poem. He had never attempted writing before and... it did need a little work. So I made just a few lyric changes and wrote the music."



"My cousin said he wanted something that felt like Waylon and David Alan Coe got together and had twins that were like Garth Brooks and Fifty Cent!" Brian goes on to say he feels like they got pretty close. He says he is pretty excited for this first song from the Jamie and Brian Hedges songwriting team.



Other songs being recorded are "Searching for Survivors," "No One Wants a Cowboy Anymore," and true soul searcher, "Things I Didn't Do."



FoxPromotions, a California company, is said to be handling the promoting of the upcoming tracks. William Fox, owner says, "We are extremely excited about Brian's new work. With the foundation of his original songs, 'She's Home,' 'Last Night,' and 'Tequila Mockingbird,' we are sure this new batch will build further on an already stellar songwriting career."



Information on Brian Hedges Music can be found on his website, through his social media sites and is often featured on FoxpPomotions' website. Nashville, TN, March 08, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Tennessee singer/songwriter Brian Hedges returned to the recording studio this week to record five new original songs. Brian worked alongside producer and engineer Steve Rutledge at The Groove House Recording Studio... The Groove House Recording Studio is a "state of the art" recording facility located in small-town Friendsville, Tennessee, just outside of Knoxville in the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains.Adding to his already extensive repertoire of soulful country music, Brian has decided to get some of his finest work to date, "on wax" so to speak. With the help of Mr. Rutledge with engineering and producing, Brian is super excited about a couple of these songs in particular."Field of Stone" is one of those special songs."I wrote this song in 1991," says Hedges. "It was released by Kent Unruh on his solo album project in 1992. I love what he did with the song, but since that release, both Kent and I have lost our fathers. I wanted to record it myself for the first time. I wanted to use the emotion of those losses in my performance. This one's for the Dads," he added.On a lighter side, Brian decided to record, "I'm Back Where I Started (All Over Again)." Brian smiles when talking about this one. "My cousin back in Oklahoma sent me a hand-written poem. He had never attempted writing before and... it did need a little work. So I made just a few lyric changes and wrote the music.""My cousin said he wanted something that felt like Waylon and David Alan Coe got together and had twins that were like Garth Brooks and Fifty Cent!" Brian goes on to say he feels like they got pretty close. He says he is pretty excited for this first song from the Jamie and Brian Hedges songwriting team.Other songs being recorded are "Searching for Survivors," "No One Wants a Cowboy Anymore," and true soul searcher, "Things I Didn't Do."FoxPromotions, a California company, is said to be handling the promoting of the upcoming tracks. William Fox, owner says, "We are extremely excited about Brian's new work. With the foundation of his original songs, 'She's Home,' 'Last Night,' and 'Tequila Mockingbird,' we are sure this new batch will build further on an already stellar songwriting career."Information on Brian Hedges Music can be found on his website, through his social media sites and is often featured on FoxpPomotions' website. Contact Information FoxPromotions

William Fox

702-610-4541



foxpromotions.net



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from FoxPromotions Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend