Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Zenius Corporation Press Release

Receive press releases from Zenius Corporation: By Email RSS Feeds: Zenius Corporation Makes Inc Magazine’s First-Ever List of D.C. Metro’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies - The Inc. 5000 Series: D.C. Metro

Zenius Corporation Ranks No. 168 on the inaugural 2020 Inc. 5000 Series: D.C. Metro with Two-Year Revenue Growth of 72 Percent

Washington DC, DC, March 08, 2020 --(



“We are very proud of our achievement in the GovCon space in the first five years of business. We are committed to the success of our clients by transforming their operations via innovative digital solutions. We take pride in solving complex and multi-dimensional operational and technical challenges of our clients,” says CEO of Zenius Corporation Prasanna Amitabh.



The companies on this list show stunning rates of growth across all industries in the D.C. metropolitan area. Between 2016 and 2018, these 250 private companies had an average growth rate of 196 percent and, in 2018 alone, they employed over 88,000 people and added $6.5 billion in revenue to the greater D.C. area’s economy. Companies based in the Washington, D.C., Baltimore, and Richmond, Virginia, metro areas brought in the highest revenue overall.



Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Series: D.C. Metro, including an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria, can be found at inc.com/inc5000-series-dc-2020.



“The companies on this list demonstrate just how much the small-business sector impacts the economies of D.C., Maryland, Virginia, and Delaware,” says Inc. editor in chief Scott Omelianuk. “Across every single industry, these businesses have posted revenue and growth rates that are beyond impressive, further proving the tenacity of their founders and CEOs.”



About Zenius Corporation



Zenius Corporation is an SBA-certified HUBZone, Minority-owned Small Disadvantaged Business headquartered in Leesburg, VA. It offers extensive expertise in developing and providing Grants Management systems and solutions, IT Assessment and Optimization systems and services, Financial Management systems and consulting, and Higher Education domain support and expertise. Its technology services offerings include Program Management, Analytics, Cloud Transition, IT Assessment & Modernization, Cybersecurity, and System Integration. Zenius is comprised of highly experienced and exceptionally knowledgeable industry experts. As trusted advisors to our clients, we offer expertise in solving complex and multi-dimensional operational and technical challenges. Zenius has provided services to many Federal agencies, such as Joint Service Provider (JSP), Defense Logistics Agency (DLA), Defense Manpower Data Center (DMDC), Department of Education (DoED), Health and Human Services (HHS), and Internal Revenue Service (IRS).



For more information on Zenius Corporation, contact Mona Rustaiey at 855-936-4872 x703 or info@zeniuscorp.com.



More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000 Regional Series



Methodology

The 2020 Inc. 5000 Regional Series is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2016 and 2018. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2016. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2018. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2016 is $100,000; the minimum for 2018 is $1 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.



About Inc. Media

The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels, including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com. Washington DC, DC, March 08, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Inc. magazine has revealed that Zenius Corporation is No. 168 on its inaugural Inc. 5000 Series: D.C. Metro list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in D.C., Maryland, Virginia, and Delaware. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the D.C. Metro economy’s most dynamic segment, its independent small businesses.“We are very proud of our achievement in the GovCon space in the first five years of business. We are committed to the success of our clients by transforming their operations via innovative digital solutions. We take pride in solving complex and multi-dimensional operational and technical challenges of our clients,” says CEO of Zenius Corporation Prasanna Amitabh.The companies on this list show stunning rates of growth across all industries in the D.C. metropolitan area. Between 2016 and 2018, these 250 private companies had an average growth rate of 196 percent and, in 2018 alone, they employed over 88,000 people and added $6.5 billion in revenue to the greater D.C. area’s economy. Companies based in the Washington, D.C., Baltimore, and Richmond, Virginia, metro areas brought in the highest revenue overall.Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Series: D.C. Metro, including an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria, can be found at inc.com/inc5000-series-dc-2020.“The companies on this list demonstrate just how much the small-business sector impacts the economies of D.C., Maryland, Virginia, and Delaware,” says Inc. editor in chief Scott Omelianuk. “Across every single industry, these businesses have posted revenue and growth rates that are beyond impressive, further proving the tenacity of their founders and CEOs.”About Zenius CorporationZenius Corporation is an SBA-certified HUBZone, Minority-owned Small Disadvantaged Business headquartered in Leesburg, VA. It offers extensive expertise in developing and providing Grants Management systems and solutions, IT Assessment and Optimization systems and services, Financial Management systems and consulting, and Higher Education domain support and expertise. Its technology services offerings include Program Management, Analytics, Cloud Transition, IT Assessment & Modernization, Cybersecurity, and System Integration. Zenius is comprised of highly experienced and exceptionally knowledgeable industry experts. As trusted advisors to our clients, we offer expertise in solving complex and multi-dimensional operational and technical challenges. Zenius has provided services to many Federal agencies, such as Joint Service Provider (JSP), Defense Logistics Agency (DLA), Defense Manpower Data Center (DMDC), Department of Education (DoED), Health and Human Services (HHS), and Internal Revenue Service (IRS).For more information on Zenius Corporation, contact Mona Rustaiey at 855-936-4872 x703 or info@zeniuscorp.com.More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000 Regional SeriesMethodologyThe 2020 Inc. 5000 Regional Series is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2016 and 2018. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2016. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2018. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2016 is $100,000; the minimum for 2018 is $1 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.About Inc. MediaThe world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels, including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com. Contact Information Zenius Corporation

Mona Rustaiey

+1 (855) 936 4872 x703



http://www.zeniuscorp.com/



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Zenius Corporation Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend