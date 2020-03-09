Zen Business Center for South Delhi Professionals Off to a Flying Start

Zen Co-Works, a renowned name in the field of co-working space, has launched a new office in Lajpat Nagar. The office is located in a lively business area that is conveniently close to the metro station as well as other transportation centers.

With services like virtual and private offices, fully equipped cafeteria, meeting rooms, conference rooms, and other professional amenities, Zen Co-Works aims to facilitate workspace for budding entrepreneurs, startups, freelancers, and business owners. The Zen Co-Works team comprises of experts from a range of industries who have had more than 25 years of experience in workspace services and office management.



The range of facilities Zen Co-Works offers, include 24-hours security card access, a private cabin, video conferencing, digital phone system, mail and courier service, parking assistance, air-condition with air filtration, etc.



Namita Vasudev and Raman Chouhan, the founders of Zen Co-works strive to make the company a nationwide phenomenon that helps business professionals in development and growth. The new office is situated in the heart of Lajpat Nagar making it a conveniently placed state of the art workspace among other businesses. The workspace in Lajpat Nagar has been launched and will be available to members from 1 March 2020.



