The DeliveryMark Delivery App Meets the Needs of Small and Mid-Sized Courier and Delivery Companies (DeliveryMark.com)

The DeliveryMark Delivery app allows couriers, messengers, and delivery companies to create deliveries, dispatch, collect signature, take photos, track orders vis GPS, and create a proof-of-delivery document. DeliveryMark is easy to use and inexpensive. Any company making deliveries can afford this powerful tool.

Chicago, IL, March 10, 2020 --



The DeliveryMark Delivery App is easy to use and costs less than $7 / mo / driver for unlimited use.



“We have almost 600 companies using DeliveryMark and it is growing every day,” stated David Marks of DeliveryMark.



David continued, “In addition to our pricing, the powerful functionality and ease of use is a strong selling point. Most companies are up and running in less than a day. We usually recommend playing with the app for a few hours to get used to it. Most people run through one delivery and feel comfortable using it for all their deliveries. Of course, we are available to answer any questions that arise.”



DeliveryMark currently does business in the United States. They plan on launching in other countries in late 2020.



DeliveryMark offers alternative options for large companies wishing to own their own software.



The DeliveryMark Delivery App can be found at DeliveryMark.com.



For additional information about DeliveryMark, please visit: DeliveryMark.com.



DeliveryMark Customer Relations can be reached at:

Phone: 773.236.7653

