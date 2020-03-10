PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Radeya Global’s Free Career Resource Package Hope for Employees of Flybe and Other Failed Businesses Hard Hit by Coronavirus


With the world suffering an economic downturn because of the Coronavirus and people losing their jobs, it’s important to support each other. Radeya Global offers its Career Resources, including a Resume Template, free to help jobless individuals get back on their feet.

London, United Kingdom, March 10, 2020 --(PR.com)-- With the world hard hit by coronavirus, no one wants to be jobless and financially suffering at the same time.

So when Flybe, an airline in the UK, went out of business and all its employees lost jobs overnight, it was one trouble mounting over another.

But this isn't an issue Flybe's ex-employees are facing alone.

With the economy suffering due to the lockdown in China and other countries, and travel bans in many places, a lot of companies risk going out of business, analysts warn.

Potentially hundreds of thousands of people, if not more, could lose jobs due to the economic impact of Covid-19.

To ease the situation and give jobless individuals access to quality career resources as well as hope, Radeya Global offers its Career Success Package free, which includes a CV Template and Cover Letter Template along with career advice articles on how to find jobs and improve success rates.

Anyone can get the Radeya Global Career Resource Package by signing up to Radeya Global mailing list at https://www.radeya.biz/subscribe.

"By supporting each other in this difficult time and having hope, we can get through anything," advises Radeya Global founder Kokab Rahman.

"Those suffering the most need to know they aren't alone," she says.

"Having vital items like a resume template and cover letter template, they have one less thing to worry about," she says.

Radeya Global's vision is to ensure everyone has access to quality career resources that produce results regardless of financial or employment status.
Contact Information
Radeya Global
Kokab Rahman
905541968094
Contact
https://www.radeya.biz

