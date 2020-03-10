PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
Adelaide Books

Press Release

Receive press releases from Adelaide Books: By Email RSS Feeds:

New Book by Tomer Klein: "How Sweet To Die In The Sea"


Adelaide Books announces the release of the collection of poems How Sweet To Die In The Sea.

New York, NY, March 10, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Adelaide Books is proud to offer the latest work by Tomer Klein How Sweet To Die In The Sea hitting stores everywhere on November 12th, 2019.

How sweet, to die in the sea,
Maybe, that is the only thing
Which gives contrast to salt.
My eyes are already tired of wars
maybe in the waves
will be used as a pillow in eternity.

Tomer Klein is a poet from Israel. A chemical engineer by profession, he is no less qualified to engineer words into beautiful poems bringing out the chemistry of human mind and heart. He is the author of two poetry collections In the School of Word Engineering and How Sweet to Die in the Sea. Both collections were published as bilingual editions (English and Hebrew) by Adelaide Books.

Available on Amazon

For information regarding this title and its Author, or any other title by Adelaide Books, or to receive ARC reviewers copy of this book, please write to office@adelaidebooks.org
Contact Information
Adelaide Books LLC
Adelaide Nikolic
917-477-8984
Contact
https://adelaidebooks.org/

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Adelaide Books
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help