Executive Education Academy Charter School in Allentown to Hold PSSA and Keystone Information Session


EEACS in Allentown is helping students prep for statewide standardized testing.

Allentown, PA, March 11, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Executive Education Academy Charter School in Allentown is helping students and their families prepare for statewide standardized testing. The school will be hosting a “Prep for the Test” informational session on Wednesday, March 11 at 2 pm.

Students in elementary, middle, and high school are required to take the PSSA and Keystone Exams. All Pennsylvania schools are held accountable for these exams, which test students in reading, writing, math, and science.

“The tests can be a source of stress for students and parents,” explains Robert Lysek, founder and CEO of the Lehigh Valley Charter School. “However, we are here to help families prepare. We’ll outline some study tips and ways parents can help their child.”

Tests commence in spring and take several weeks to complete. All schools, whether public, charter, or online, are required to take the tests.

The Title I event will be held in the school’s cafeteria. Children are invited to attend and refreshments will be available. To learn more about the academic programs available at the Allentown charter school, visit https://ee-schools.org/academics/.

About EEACS: Founded in 2014 by highly experienced educators and management, Executive Education Academy Charter School, authorized for grades K-12 by the Allentown School District, leads the way in education by offering its 1,300 students opportunities for growth both in and out of the classroom. EEACS combines all mandated studies with a unique student-corporate culture. To learn more, visit https://www.ee-schools.org/.
Contact Information
Executive Education Academy Charter School
Bruce Johnson
610-841-7044, Ext. 2046
Contact
https://www.ee-schools.org

