Press Releases Halfpricesoft Press Release

Receive press releases from Halfpricesoft: By Email RSS Feeds: ezAccounting Business Software from Halfpricesoft.com Has Been Updated with the 2020 941 Form

Latest ezAccounting business software from Halfpricesoft.com has just released an update to include the 2020 941 form. Download the latest version at halfpricesoft.com.

Indianapolis, IN, March 11, 2020 --(



“ezAccounting business and payroll software from halfpriecesoft.com has been updated and released to include the 2020 941 form,” said Dr. Ge, Founder of Halfpricesoft.com.



Potential customers are invited to download and test eaAccounting for up to 30 days at no cost and obligation. Please visit https://www.halfpricesoft.com/accounting/accounting-software.asp for the no cost trial version.



EzAccounting is a great fit for accountants and business owners to track income and expense, process payroll, print checks, generate reports and print tax forms. The unique features include:



Prints tax forms 941, 940, W2 and W3 (Copy A preprinted W2 and W3 forms required)



Generates multiple reports for sales, orders, payroll and other business reports



Supports multiple companies with one flat rate on the same machine



Quick start guide available for new customers



Check verification not required



Priced at $159 per calendar year, ezAccounting software is affordable for any business. Customers seeking a way to simplify business operations are welcome to start the no obligation 30-day test drive today at: https://www.halfpricesoft.com/accounting/accounting-software.asp



About halfpricesoft.com

Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software,

including online and desktop payroll software, online employee attendance tracking software, accounting software, in-house business and personal check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, Accounting software, 1095 form software and ezACH direct deposit software.Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of customers and will help small business owners simplify payroll processing and streamline business management. Indianapolis, IN, March 11, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Latest ezAccounting business and payroll software from Halfpricesoft.com has recently been updated and released with the 2020 941 tax form. The update is now available for current 2020 ezAccounting customers at no additional cost.“ezAccounting business and payroll software from halfpriecesoft.com has been updated and released to include the 2020 941 form,” said Dr. Ge, Founder of Halfpricesoft.com.Potential customers are invited to download and test eaAccounting for up to 30 days at no cost and obligation. Please visit https://www.halfpricesoft.com/accounting/accounting-software.asp for the no cost trial version.EzAccounting is a great fit for accountants and business owners to track income and expense, process payroll, print checks, generate reports and print tax forms. The unique features include:Prints tax forms 941, 940, W2 and W3 (Copy A preprinted W2 and W3 forms required)Generates multiple reports for sales, orders, payroll and other business reportsSupports multiple companies with one flat rate on the same machineQuick start guide available for new customersCheck verification not requiredPriced at $159 per calendar year, ezAccounting software is affordable for any business. Customers seeking a way to simplify business operations are welcome to start the no obligation 30-day test drive today at: https://www.halfpricesoft.com/accounting/accounting-software.aspAbout halfpricesoft.comHalfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software,including online and desktop payroll software, online employee attendance tracking software, accounting software, in-house business and personal check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, Accounting software, 1095 form software and ezACH direct deposit software.Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of customers and will help small business owners simplify payroll processing and streamline business management. Contact Information Halfpricesoft.com

Casey Yang

502-259-0936



https://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Halfpricesoft