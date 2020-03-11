Brian McKeiver Joins the Technology Council of West Michigan

Press Releases BizStream Press Release

BizStream Co-Owner Joins Technology Council of West Michigan.

The Technology Council of West Michigan exists to grow software-oriented businesses in the Greater Grand Rapids region, striving to make West Michigan a national leader for software development capabilities. Tech Council members share information and experiences of interest and benefit to its members to help fuel the success of member companies. The Tech Council also supports West Michigan businesses who are using or considering using software as part of their competitive strategy.



McKeiver has more than 19 years of web development experience, becoming BizStream co-owner in 2002. He is currently one of thirteen Kentico MVPs worldwide. McKeiver runs a technical blog, mcbeev.com, regularly speaks at tech conferences across the nation, and hosts the Kentico Rocks podcast, which covers Kentico EMS, Kentico Kontent, .Net and Azure tricks, tips and best practices for developers.



“The Technology Council of West Michigan strives to make West Michigan a national leader for software development, and as someone who was born, raised, and works in West Michigan I couldn’t be happier to participate in making this goal a reality. I truly believe that BizStream and a vast majority of all of the region’s software companies provide excellent solutions from top-notch local talent to companies around the world. If you are interested in working in or doing business with West Michigan technology companies, I would highly recommend reaching out.” Brian McKeiver - Co-Owner, BizStream



To learn more about McKeiver's professional accolades, visit https://www.bizstream.com/about/team/brian-mckeiver. To discover more about the Technology Council of West Michigan visit: https://www.rightplace.org/for-local-business/industry-councils/the-technology-council-of-west-michigan



About BizStream

