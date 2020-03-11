Press Releases Climate Connect Press Release

Receive press releases from Climate Connect: By Email RSS Feeds: Climate Connect Technologies Selected to Present at the 2020 Industry Growth Forum

One of 40 cleantech startups selected globally, Climate Connect Technologies will present its Utility Energy Portfolio Management solution to potential investors and other cleantech industry stakeholders.

New Delhi, India, March 11, 2020 --(



The IGF, celebrating its 25th anniversary, is hosted by the U.S. Department of Energy’s National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL). It is one of the nation’s premier events for cleantech entrepreneurs and other industry experts. Climate Connect was selected from a field of more than 150 entrepreneurs following an extensive selection process.



Its energy-AI and machine learning technology has been deployed on approximately 6GW (one third) of India’s total grid-scale solar capacity, and 25 GW of distribution utility load. Enabling savings at national-scale, and aiding India’s drive for energy system modernisation.



“Having trained our tech-stack from the ground up on the complexities of the Indian power gird, we’re excited to now spread similar value around the world,” said Nitin Tanwar, CEO of Climate Connect Technologies.



More than 500 cleantech investors, entrepreneurs, and industry representatives are expected to attend this year’s IGF in Denver. Among them will be 40 of the nation’s most promising start-up companies, including Climate Connect, that will be presenting their cleantech innovations to potential investors and industry experts. In addition, the companies will compete for the 2020 Clean Energy Venture Awards.



“It’s our 25th anniversary and the IGF has become more crucial than ever,” said Richard Adams, director of NREL’s Innovation & Entrepreneurship Center that manages the IGF. “We are excited to see the clean technologies the IGF presenters deliver this year. These technologies not only address market needs but offer viable solutions to the world’s energy challenges.”



For more information and a complete list of IGF presenting companies, please visit www.nrelforum.com.



About Climate Connect:

The company offers real-time intraday, day-ahead, and long-term forecasting of weather, renewable generation, grid load and demand, and power markets prices, using energy-AI and machine learning engineering. Powered by millions of hourly data points from the national transmission systems, distribution networks, generation assets, and in-house weather models. The team’s mission is to enhance grid stability, to make energy accessible and affordable around the world.



For more information, visit www.climate-connect.com, or email info@climate-connect.com. New Delhi, India, March 11, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Climate Connect Technologies has been selected to present its Utility Energy Portfolio Management solution to investors and industry representatives at the 2020 Industry Growth Forum (IGF), April 29-30, in Denver.The IGF, celebrating its 25th anniversary, is hosted by the U.S. Department of Energy’s National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL). It is one of the nation’s premier events for cleantech entrepreneurs and other industry experts. Climate Connect was selected from a field of more than 150 entrepreneurs following an extensive selection process.Its energy-AI and machine learning technology has been deployed on approximately 6GW (one third) of India’s total grid-scale solar capacity, and 25 GW of distribution utility load. Enabling savings at national-scale, and aiding India’s drive for energy system modernisation.“Having trained our tech-stack from the ground up on the complexities of the Indian power gird, we’re excited to now spread similar value around the world,” said Nitin Tanwar, CEO of Climate Connect Technologies.More than 500 cleantech investors, entrepreneurs, and industry representatives are expected to attend this year’s IGF in Denver. Among them will be 40 of the nation’s most promising start-up companies, including Climate Connect, that will be presenting their cleantech innovations to potential investors and industry experts. In addition, the companies will compete for the 2020 Clean Energy Venture Awards.“It’s our 25th anniversary and the IGF has become more crucial than ever,” said Richard Adams, director of NREL’s Innovation & Entrepreneurship Center that manages the IGF. “We are excited to see the clean technologies the IGF presenters deliver this year. These technologies not only address market needs but offer viable solutions to the world’s energy challenges.”For more information and a complete list of IGF presenting companies, please visit www.nrelforum.com.About Climate Connect:The company offers real-time intraday, day-ahead, and long-term forecasting of weather, renewable generation, grid load and demand, and power markets prices, using energy-AI and machine learning engineering. Powered by millions of hourly data points from the national transmission systems, distribution networks, generation assets, and in-house weather models. The team’s mission is to enhance grid stability, to make energy accessible and affordable around the world.For more information, visit www.climate-connect.com, or email info@climate-connect.com. Contact Information Climate Connect

Niladri Roy

+919903847858



https://www.climate-connect.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Climate Connect