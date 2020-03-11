Lori Orlinsky, Chicago Resident, Author of “The Tooth Fairy’s Tummy Ache” Nominated for Global Award

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Lori Orlinsky, Author Press Release

Orlinsky, who won the 2019 Author Academy Award, up against hundreds of authors worldwide for prestigious 2020 Author Academy Award.

About The Tooth Fairy’s Tummy Ache

"The Tooth Fairy's Tummy Ache," available on Amazon, is a lesson-based rhyming picture book about a little girl who swallows her first tooth. Knowing she can't disappoint the Tooth Fairy, she lies about what really happened to her tooth. But when her fib leads to big trouble in Fairyland, will Ellie be able to set things right again?



About Lori Orlinsky

Lori Orlinsky is a multi award-winning children’s book author, freelance writer and marketing director who lives in Chicago. At 5”1, she wishes her book "Being Small (Isn't So Bad After All)" was around while she was growing up. Read about Lori’s latest accomplishments and upcoming projects at loriorlinskyauthor.com.



About the Author Academy Awards

The Author Academy Awards is an award bestowed for literary merit and publishing excellence in the writing and publishing industry. It is presented annually by Author Academy Elite, a premium service provider for authors, at the Author Academy Awards Ceremony. For more information on the awards, visit authoracademyawards.com. Chicago, IL, March 11, 2020 --( PR.com )-- “The Tooth Fairy’s Tummy Ache,” written by Chicago resident Lori Orlinsky, has been nominated for a 2020 Author Academy Award, an honor bestowed for literary merit and publishing excellence in the writing and publishing industry.Orlinsky’s book is up for an award in the Chilldren’s & Middle Grade category. Orlinsky was the 2019 Author Academy Award recipient for her debut children’s book “Being Small (Isn’t So Bad After All).”“Hundreds of books from authors throughout the world are up for an Author Academy Award,” said Kary Oberbrunner, founder of Author Academy Elite and the Author Academy Awards. “Our goal is to help further connect this global community of authors, maintain excellence and integrity of the book publishing industry, and raise awareness that the stories being told and the authors who write them are worth our attention.”Authors of all kinds, indie (self-published), traditional, or collaborative published, are being considered for the award in one of sixteen categories. Entries are being reviewed and evaluated on popular vote, social contribution, and overall presentation (cover, content, flow, and originality) by the Academy's voting membership comprised of best-selling authors, literary agents and industry leaders.If interested in supporting Orlinsky and participating in the popular vote portion of the award evaluation, visit authoracademyawards.com and click the “Vote for 2020” button. Once there, click through the poll to view the Children’s & Middle Grade category, then find and click on “The Tooth Fairy’s Tummy Ache.”The top ten finalists in each category will be invited to present their book synopsis at an Author Academy Awards Red Carpet Session on October 23, 2020 in Columbus, Ohio. Winners will be announced later that evening at the Author Academy Awards Ceremony where they will be invited to give an acceptance speech. Winners will also receive:· Press release and media story presented to their hometown press by a professional PR firm.· Traditional media and social media press including features on select podcasts, shows, vlogs, blogs, and articles.· Lifetime "Your Pace" level access to 30 Days to a Bigger Stage Experience©, an online program helping authors get publicity for their book.· The opportunity of presenting their book synopsis on the Igniting Souls Conference main stage in front of a global audience.About The Tooth Fairy’s Tummy Ache"The Tooth Fairy's Tummy Ache," available on Amazon, is a lesson-based rhyming picture book about a little girl who swallows her first tooth. Knowing she can't disappoint the Tooth Fairy, she lies about what really happened to her tooth. But when her fib leads to big trouble in Fairyland, will Ellie be able to set things right again?About Lori OrlinskyLori Orlinsky is a multi award-winning children’s book author, freelance writer and marketing director who lives in Chicago. At 5”1, she wishes her book "Being Small (Isn't So Bad After All)" was around while she was growing up. Read about Lori’s latest accomplishments and upcoming projects at loriorlinskyauthor.com.About the Author Academy AwardsThe Author Academy Awards is an award bestowed for literary merit and publishing excellence in the writing and publishing industry. It is presented annually by Author Academy Elite, a premium service provider for authors, at the Author Academy Awards Ceremony. For more information on the awards, visit authoracademyawards.com. Contact Information Lori Orlinsky

