"If I Could Tell It" by Camden Martin is Now Available from Dreaming Big Publications

"If I Could Tell It" is a time-traveling story that is published by Dreaming Big Publications and is now available in paperback and digital copies.

"If I Could Tell It" is available now from Amazon for $3.99 (e-book) or $14.99 (paperback). Please contact Kristi at dreamingbigpublications@outlook.com to request review copies or to receive exclusive author interviews, notice of new releases, and cover reveals.



Dreaming Big Publications is a publishing company on a mission to reach more people on a global level by publishing books that educate and advocate for mental health and social justice issues. Our main focus is nonfiction - self-help, memoirs, and books written for professional mental health providers - but we publish fiction as well and enjoy anything that is a good, fun read, including fantasy and sci-fi.



https://www.amazon.com/If-Could-tell-Camden-Martin/dp/1947381237/ref=sr_1_1?keywords=If+I+could+Tell+It&qid=1581438677&sr=8-1



