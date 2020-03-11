PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
"If I Could Tell It" by Camden Martin is Now Available from Dreaming Big Publications


"If I Could Tell It" is a time-traveling story that is published by Dreaming Big Publications and is now available in paperback and digital copies.

Sumrall, MS, March 11, 2020 --(PR.com)-- About the Book: "My name is Arthur Pendragon, and I am a legend. The story of my existence has been retold for ages upon ages, each tale becoming a little more peculiar, a little more personal to its narrator. However, I believe that each individual has their story, and it is their duty to tell it. Sadly, I have seldom been given the opportunity to tell my own story. A biography is for those who have made history. An autobiography is for those not known. This is my legend, and I want to be the one to tell it. I want the world to know the truth. I want the world to understand the events that happened with the sword in the stone. I want them to know how I truly met Merlin, as a young boy, and not as the old man. I want them to feel how my heart was broken by the lady of the lake. I want them to sympathize with the unglamorous actuality of the war I fought. I want them to know about America. And lastly, I want them to see the world the way I see it, through my eyes. But that is only If I Could Tell It."

"If I Could Tell It" is available now from Amazon for $3.99 (e-book) or $14.99 (paperback). Please contact Kristi at dreamingbigpublications@outlook.com to request review copies or to receive exclusive author interviews, notice of new releases, and cover reveals.

Dreaming Big Publications is a publishing company on a mission to reach more people on a global level by publishing books that educate and advocate for mental health and social justice issues. Our main focus is nonfiction - self-help, memoirs, and books written for professional mental health providers - but we publish fiction as well and enjoy anything that is a good, fun read, including fantasy and sci-fi.

Amazon Link:
https://www.amazon.com/If-Could-tell-Camden-Martin/dp/1947381237/ref=sr_1_1?keywords=If+I+could+Tell+It&qid=1581438677&sr=8-1

Dreaming Big Publications:
http://www.dreamingbigpublications.com/
Contact Information
Dreaming Big Publications
Kristi King-Morgan
(601) 394-8813
Contact
http://www.dreamingbigpublications.com/

