RA Fischer's New Metal-Free Iontophoresis Promotes Patient Safety & Hyperhidrosis Treatment Effectiveness

Innovative new silicone-graphite technology replaces traditional metal electrodes for the safest, most effective iontophoresis treatment available to hyperhidrosis patients today.

For more pre-launch information, visit www.moderniontophoresis.com. Simi Valley, CA, March 12, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Today, RA Fischer Co., a US-based medical device company, announced the upcoming release of a brand-new iontophoresis device that promises to revolutionize the decades-old treatment for hyperhidrosis, a condition marked by excessive sweating.Touted as “modern iontophoresis” (www.moderniontophoresis.com), the treatment does away with traditional metal electrodes that become less effective as they corrode over time. New state-of-the-art silicone-graphite electrodes are metal-free, soft, and flexible. No metal ions are released into the water and skin during treatment, making silicone-graphite the only choice for patients with metal allergies or sensitivities.Dr. Robert A. Fischer, for whom the company is named, first pioneered the process of Tap Water Iontophoresis (TWI) to treat excessive sweating back in 1948. Since then, the technology has seen little innovation, until now.“With modern iontophoresis, hyperhidrosis patients can expect a safer, easier, and more effective treatment,” explains Jennifer Jacobellis, CEO of RA Fischer Co. “Our new device even allows patients to treat both hands and both feet at the same time, effectively cutting sessions in half for palmar-plantar hyperhidrosis patients – from thirty minutes to fifteen.”The new silicone-graphite electrodes are soft to the touch and flexible. By contouring to the underarms to deliver treatment consistently across the skin’s surface area, these attachments greatly reduce their risk of contact skin burns. Compare this to traditional, rigid metal attachments which may only be treating a portion of a patient’s underarm.“Not only is our new device safer and more effective, it’s a far better experience, too,” continues Jacobellis. “Intelligent controls ramp up and down the voltage to begin and end each session, allowing the body to comfortably adjust. Integrating direct and pulsed currents into one device also allows patients to treat according to their own preferences - speed or comfort. And with only 3 buttons, it's incredibly user-friendly.”Iontophoresis treatment consists of introducing a mild electrical current into tap water. The current delivers the natural minerals found in tap water into a patient’s sweat pores, essentially “plugging them up” to create a long-lasting dryness barrier. However, a common issue for Doctors and Dermatologists has been the “electric fence effect,” or the mild shock that results if a patient breaks the circuit during treatment by removing their hands or feet too early.“Our Anti-Shock technology identifies potential voltage peaks during treatment, reducing the chance of a patient being ‘zapped’ with our device,” says Jacobellis. “I urge you to give modern iontophoresis a try and experience the dramatic difference for yourself.”The new device, simply named "The Fischer," is scheduled for release March 19, 2020 and will debut at the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) meeting in Denver, CO. This non-invasive, all-natural sweat solution promises to be the safest and most-effective iontophoresis device on the market.For more pre-launch information, visit www.moderniontophoresis.com. Contact Information RA Fischer Co.

Jennifer Jacobellis

800-525-3467



https://www.rafischer.com/



