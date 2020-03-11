Press Releases Katie's Pizza & Pasta Osteria Press Release

Receive press releases from Katie's Pizza & Pasta Osteria: By Email RSS Feeds: Katie’s Pizza Plans Donation to June Jessee Memorial Foundation

St. Louis, MO, March 11, 2020 --(



Every month, Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria features a local nonprofit organization and donates 100% of profits from the entire day to the charity. Lunch, dinner, drinks, and carryout are all included. So far, Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria has donated $227,420 to local nonprofit organizations.



“As the only U.S. foundation solely dedicated to assisting families with children suffering from these chronic neurological conditions with no specific diagnosis, the money raised from Katie’s Pizza & Pasta’s Giveback Tuesday will help us widen our reach and provide needed resources, services, and connections to help make their lives easier,” said Genny Jessee, executive director of JJMF.



Through their website, financial assistance, family and parent events, free mental health services, and more, JJMF helps more than 1,000 families a year – a number that keeps growing.



Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Fridays, from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturdays, and from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sundays. Happy Hour specials run Sunday through Friday from 3 to 6 p.m. Carryout orders are also available.



For more information or to make reservations, please call (636) 220-3238 or visit www.katiespizzaandpasta.com.



For more information about the June Jessee Memorial Foundation, please visit www.junejessee.org. St. Louis, MO, March 11, 2020 --( PR.com )-- On Tuesday, March 24, Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria’s Rock Hill location will be hosting the June Jessee Memorial Foundation (JJMF) for Katie’s Giveback Tuesday event. JJMF is a nonprofit organization that provides relief to help support and care for children with devastating, medically complex neurological conditions and their families.Every month, Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria features a local nonprofit organization and donates 100% of profits from the entire day to the charity. Lunch, dinner, drinks, and carryout are all included. So far, Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria has donated $227,420 to local nonprofit organizations.“As the only U.S. foundation solely dedicated to assisting families with children suffering from these chronic neurological conditions with no specific diagnosis, the money raised from Katie’s Pizza & Pasta’s Giveback Tuesday will help us widen our reach and provide needed resources, services, and connections to help make their lives easier,” said Genny Jessee, executive director of JJMF.Through their website, financial assistance, family and parent events, free mental health services, and more, JJMF helps more than 1,000 families a year – a number that keeps growing.Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Fridays, from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturdays, and from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sundays. Happy Hour specials run Sunday through Friday from 3 to 6 p.m. Carryout orders are also available.For more information or to make reservations, please call (636) 220-3238 or visit www.katiespizzaandpasta.com.For more information about the June Jessee Memorial Foundation, please visit www.junejessee.org. Contact Information Katie's Pizza & Pasta Osteria

Katie Collier

(314) 942-6555



www.katiespizzaandpasta.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Katie's Pizza & Pasta Osteria