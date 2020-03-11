Press Releases Argus Self Storage Sales Network Press Release

Receive press releases from Argus Self Storage Sales Network: By Email RSS Feeds: Argus Broker Affiliates Sell Florida Self Storage Facility

Josh Koerner and Frost Weaver, of Weaver Realty Group, are pleased to announce the sale of OG Storage Plus, located in Ormond Beach, FL.

Jacksonville, FL, March 11, 2020 --(



Weaver Realty has been the Argus Self Storage Advisor Affiliate since 1999 covering the state of Florida. During that time, they have specialized in the acquisition, disposition, and evaluation of self-storage properties of all types and sizes.



Josh Koerner can be reached at 904-591-0140. Based in Denver, Colorado, Argus Self Storage Advisors was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, Argus has 36 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer’s agent or listing and marketing a property. For more information call 1-800-55-STORE or visit www.argus-selfstorage.com. Jacksonville, FL, March 11, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Josh Koerner and Frost Weaver, of Weaver Realty Group, are pleased to announce the sale of OG Storage Plus, located in Ormond Beach, FL. Weaver Realty represented the seller in the transaction and the sale closed January 15, 2020. OG Storage Plus consists of 12 Office/Warehouse units with 42 Storage Units, totaling 14,125 SF of rental space with easy to manage long-term tenants. This facility was well maintained and newly built, allowing for low overhead and easy maintenance.Weaver Realty has been the Argus Self Storage Advisor Affiliate since 1999 covering the state of Florida. During that time, they have specialized in the acquisition, disposition, and evaluation of self-storage properties of all types and sizes.Josh Koerner can be reached at 904-591-0140. Based in Denver, Colorado, Argus Self Storage Advisors was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, Argus has 36 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer’s agent or listing and marketing a property. For more information call 1-800-55-STORE or visit www.argus-selfstorage.com. Contact Information Argus Self Storage Sales Network

Amy Hitchingham

800-557-8673



www.argus-selfstorage.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Argus Self Storage Sales Network