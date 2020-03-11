The PLATO Society of Los Angeles Announces a Free Public Lecture on The US Opioid Epidemic - History, Science, Treatment and Prevention

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases The PLATO Society of Los Angeles Press Release

The November PLATO Society Colloquium will be on The US Opioid Epidemic - History, Science, Treatment and Prevention; Presented by Dr. Jeffrey Wilkins at The Skirball Cultural Center at The Skirball Cultural Center; Address: 2701 N Sepulveda Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90049; 12:45 Coffee and Cookies, 1:30-3:00 Program.

Los Angeles, CA, March 11, 2020 --(



Open to the Public. Free Admission and Parking.



Thursday March 19, 2020



Presented by Dr. Jeffrey Wilkins at The Skirball Cultural Center;

Address: 2701 N Sepulveda Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90049; 12:45 Coffee and Cookies, 1:30-3:00 Program.



Each year more than 40,000 people in the US die from Opioid-related addiction. This epidemic has ravaged many areas of the country, contributed to the homeless crisis, and affects all demographic groups.



The PLATO Society is thrilled to welcome Dr. Jeffery Wilkins, an Internationally renowned addiction medicine expert, to share his thoughts with us about this crisis, its origins and ways to deal with it.



Dr. Wilkins holds the Lincy/Heyward-Moynihan Inaugural Chair in Addiction Medicine at Cedars-Sinai and served as President of the California Society of Addiction Medicine and Professor of Clinical Psychiatry at UCLA. He has authored over 70 peer-reviewed publications and is a Distinguished Fellow of the American Psychiatric Association.



Be sure to come and learn about the magnitude of the crisis facing us.



For more information or to get on our email list:

email us at office@ThePLATOSociety.org . Or go to our website: www.ThePLATOSociety.org or phone us at 424-835-9181.



The PLATO Society of Los Angeles

Learning for a Lifetime

The nonprofit, member-run, Plato Society of Los Angeles, located near UCLA at 1083 Gayley Avenue, Westwood, has for 30 years been a terrific place to get together with other people who have a deep passion for learning. It has been described by the Wall Street Journal as one of the finest lifelong learning communities in the country, and as unique by The New York Times.



The PLATO Society is open to anyone with a love of learning who is interested and willing to participate. Members meet regularly in Westwood, near UCLA, to study and discuss topics of interest in science, history, philosophy, biography, art, music, theatre, literature, political science, and more. About 25 peer led seminars are ongoing at any time. In addition, we offer optional day trips, foreign trips, lectures, luncheon discussions, theatre and dining groups, multi-day getaways, and more.



The PLATO Society is self-run and non-profit. It was originally started by UCLA (and is still associated with the UCLA honors program). Many of our 400 members work part time or are retired.



Visitors are most welcome. Call 424-835-9181 to make an appointment to visit us and discover for yourself what we can offer you.



If you have questions or want to learn more, feel free to call 424-835-9181

or go directly to the PLATO Society web site https://www.theplatosociety.org/



PLATO Society of Los Angeles -

1) Phone: 424-835-9181

2) Email: office@ThePlatoSociety.org

3) Website: www.ThePlatoSociety.org

4) Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ThePLATOSociety

Rudy Sabaratnam

310-770-1104



www.ThePlatoSociety.org



