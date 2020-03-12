Microchip Features AVR & PIC Bluetooth® Low Energy Development Boards in THE EDGE by Future Electronics

Press Releases Future Electronics Press Release

Future Electronics is featuring powerful Microchip Bluetooth® Low Energy Development Boards with CryptoAuthentication™ technology in the latest edition of THE EDGE.

Pointe Claire, Canada, March 12, 2020 --(



Microchip's Bluetooth® Low Energy Development Boards feature powerful microcontrollers - an eXtreme Low Power PIC16LF18456 and an AVR ATmega3208 - both equipped with a CryptoAuthentication™ secure element. This is an important piece of IoT security that prevents cybercriminals from accessing data stored on devices.



The boards not only allow simple drag-and-drop programming, but also full programmer and debugger capabilities supported by two award-winning Integrated Development Environments (IDEs) - Atmel Studio and Microchip MPLAB® X IDE - giving you the freedom to innovate with your environment of choice.



Stay on top of all technology-based information on different components in THE EDGE, your go-to e-newsletter by Future Electronics. Geared toward engineers and buyers looking for new or leading-edge products, each edition is packed with product information, datasheets and videos showcasing the most advanced new technology in a specific area, such as sensing, lighting, or automotive.



Be at the forefront of the newest technology by visiting http://www.FutureElectronics.com/subscribe. You will receive the latest issues of THE EDGE newsletter and always stay up to date with the latest innovations of the technology world. To see the entire portfolio of Panasonic products available through Future Electronics, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.



About Future Electronics



Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a comprehensive suite of passives and semiconductor products. Founded by Robert Miller in 1968, Future Electronics has over 5,500 employees and operates in 170 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future's mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.



