Matthew 25: Ministries Welcomes Duracell PowerForward as a Disaster Response Partner

Matthew 25: Ministries, an international humanitarian aid and disaster relief organization headquartered in Cincinnati, OH welcomes Duracell PowerForward as a partner in domestic disaster relief.

Matthew 25’s partnership with Duracell on the PowerForward program will provide individuals and families recovering from disasters with much needed access to batteries necessary to operate electronic equipment such as vital lighting or to maintain important health-related devices. These critical services will greatly enhance the maintenance and recovery process for those affected by disasters, providing physical, psychological and emotional benefits to recipients.



“I have seen first-hand the difference that batteries make during a disaster,” says Matthew 25: Ministries’ CEO, Tim Mettey, “and the partnership with Duracell will truly help so many in need.”



The Duracell PowerForward Truck made its first deployment with Matthew 25’s Disaster Response Team on Wednesday, March 4, headed toward the Nashville Tennessee area, which was ravaged by a tornado earlier in the week. The Duracell PowerForward Truck is equipped to carry as many as 20,000 Duracell batteries and houses on-board charging stations for mobile devices. The Duracell PowerForward Truck is an ideal charging resource for those impacted, helping them reconnect with friends and family following natural disasters.



"We see it as our duty and are committed to provide assistance to people in need whenever possible," says Gulhande Sanay, Senior Vice President, North America Strategy and Innovation at Duracell. "We're proud to be partnering with Matthew 25: Ministries to deploy our Power Forward vehicle to bring essentials such as batteries and charging access to those affected by the devastating tornado outbreak that touched down in Tennessee this week. We hope the batteries and charging access brings some needed relief to those that we are able to reach.”



For the most current information on Matthew 25: Ministries’ disaster activities, please visit http://www.m25m.org/disaster/tntornado20 or follow Matthew 25 on Facebook facebook.com/m25m.org, Instagram instagram.com/m25m_org and Twitter twitter.com/M25M_org.



Matthew 25: Ministries accepts cash, credit card and internet donations for ongoing disaster aid and humanitarian relief programs. Donors who would like to designate their financial gifts for Tornado Relief may do so by writing “Tennessee Tornadoes” in the memo line of their check or by typing it in the “in honor of” field of our online giving form. Please mail checks to Matthew 25: Ministries, 11060 Kenwood Road, Cincinnati, OH 45242. 100% of donated funds designated for Tennessee Tornadoes will be used for the purpose intended. For information about Matthew 25’s humanitarian aid and disaster relief activities, please contact Joodi Archer joodi@m25m.org or call (513) 793-6256.



About Matthew 25: Ministries: Matthew 25: Ministries rescues and reuses approximately 13,000,000 pounds of products each year and redistributes them to people in desperate need throughout the US and worldwide. Each year, Matthew 25: Ministries impacts the lives of more than 18,000,000 individuals throughout the United States and around the world. Matthew 25 is ranked on Forbes' list of America’s Top Charities. Matthew 25 is also highly ranked among approximately 3,500 four-star charities on Charity Navigator. Matthew 25: Ministries is accredited by the Better Business Bureau through the "Wise Giving Alliance Standards". For more information, or to schedule an interview, contact Joodi Archer at Matthew 25: Ministries (513) 793-6256 joodi@m25m.org or visit www.m25m.org.



Joodi Archer

(513) 793-6256



www.m25m.org



