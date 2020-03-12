Howard Commercial Represents Geotechnology Fairview Heights, IL Regional Office Lease Extension

Press Releases Howard Commercial Corp. Press Release

Howard Commercial, a St. Louis based commercial real estate advisory firm, represented Geotechnology in the extension of its Regional Office lease in Fairview Heights, IL.

Howard Commercial was engaged by Geotechnology, Inc. in 2018 to act as its exclusive commercial real estate provider. In this capacity, Howard Commercial provided real estate advisory services to Geotechnology’s offices throughout the United States. By engaging and leveraging the competition, Howard Commercial was able to negotiate favorable terms on behalf of their client.



Established in 1984, Geotechnology, Inc. is a highly respected, professional engineering and environmental services corporation. Their clients include hospitals, engineering firms, municipal governments and energy corporations across the United States.



Howard Commercial is a St. Louis based commercial real estate firm providing conflict-free advisory services exclusively to tenants, owner-occupiers and investors. These services include: tenant representation, buyer/seller representation, investment property acquisitions & dispositions, development and build-to-suits, co-investment and consulting. For more information, please visit https://howardcommercial.net Contact Information Howard Commercial Corp.

Lisa Jennings

314-821-0085



https://www.howardcommercial.net

doug@howardcommercial.net



