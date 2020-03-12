Press Releases Marquet Media, LLC Press Release

Receive press releases from Marquet Media, LLC: By Email RSS Feeds: Marquet Media, LLC Releases Ultimate Publicity and Social Media Book "From Nameless to Notable"

New Book Teaches Readers How to Launch and Grow an Online Brand and Stick Out from the Competition in Today’s Digital Era

New York, NY, March 12, 2020 --(



As a way to help entrepreneurs, whether new or established, become effective digital marketers, tech founder and celebrity publicist, Kristin Marquet is releasing the upcoming book, From "Nameless to Notable: How to Gain Influence, Establish Authority, and Reach Expert Status in Your Niche or Industry - The Ultimate Guide to Generating Media Coverage for Your Startup and Leveraging It to Increase Website Traffic, Email Subscribers, and Sales." Broken down into 10 short sections, “From Nameless to Notable” covers just about every aspect of PR, digital marketing, and social media including:



- Step-by-step process for creating your own business and marketing plans

- What truly makes a compelling brand in today’s cluttered market

- Ways to get new customers or clients and how to generate more income from existing ones

- How to level the competition and make your business the first choice to consumers

- Advice on how to use Pinterest and Instagram to build an email list without any money

- Tips on getting influencers to endorse your products

- How to use the media to grow your business and reputation

- And how to keep your pipeline full of clients that you actually want to work with



Kristin Marquet launched the media company, FemFounder.co that helps creative female entrepreneurs plan, launch, and scale their businesses. FemFounder is a one-stop resource for everything on entrepreneurship, digital marketing, PR, and social media marketing. Now, Kristin runs Marquet-Media.com, a boutique creative consultancy that designs beautiful and feminine brands in the wedding, beauty and fashion, wellness and fitness, cooking, photography, and interior design industries.



Passionate about learning, Kristin has advanced studies in data and marketing analytics. She has attended MIT, Boston University, and New York University and holds degrees in literature and marketing/public relations. She has contributed to Forbes.com, Inc.com, HuffingtonPost.com, Entrepreneur.com, and NYDailyNews.com. Most recently, she joined the Young Entrepreneur Council. New York, NY, March 12, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Marketing any business is a challenge these days. There are hundreds of marketing choices - from PPC to Instagram to email marketing to PR. It seems like technology and tools change day-to-day. With all of these new digital marketing and social media technologies and tools emerging daily, how can an entrepreneur stay up to date without getting frustrated or overwhelmed?As a way to help entrepreneurs, whether new or established, become effective digital marketers, tech founder and celebrity publicist, Kristin Marquet is releasing the upcoming book, From "Nameless to Notable: How to Gain Influence, Establish Authority, and Reach Expert Status in Your Niche or Industry - The Ultimate Guide to Generating Media Coverage for Your Startup and Leveraging It to Increase Website Traffic, Email Subscribers, and Sales." Broken down into 10 short sections, “From Nameless to Notable” covers just about every aspect of PR, digital marketing, and social media including:- Step-by-step process for creating your own business and marketing plans- What truly makes a compelling brand in today’s cluttered market- Ways to get new customers or clients and how to generate more income from existing ones- How to level the competition and make your business the first choice to consumers- Advice on how to use Pinterest and Instagram to build an email list without any money- Tips on getting influencers to endorse your products- How to use the media to grow your business and reputation- And how to keep your pipeline full of clients that you actually want to work withKristin Marquet launched the media company, FemFounder.co that helps creative female entrepreneurs plan, launch, and scale their businesses. FemFounder is a one-stop resource for everything on entrepreneurship, digital marketing, PR, and social media marketing. Now, Kristin runs Marquet-Media.com, a boutique creative consultancy that designs beautiful and feminine brands in the wedding, beauty and fashion, wellness and fitness, cooking, photography, and interior design industries.Passionate about learning, Kristin has advanced studies in data and marketing analytics. She has attended MIT, Boston University, and New York University and holds degrees in literature and marketing/public relations. She has contributed to Forbes.com, Inc.com, HuffingtonPost.com, Entrepreneur.com, and NYDailyNews.com. Most recently, she joined the Young Entrepreneur Council. Contact Information Marquet Media, LLC

Kristin Marquet

917-355-2225



marquet-media.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Marquet Media, LLC