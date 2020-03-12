National Mill Dog Rescue Welcomes 15,000th Dog

Press Releases National Mill Dog Rescue Press Release

Peyton, CO, March 12, 2020 --(



Visitors will have the opportunity to observe the off-loading of a rescue and meet this special dog in person. NMDR will provide light refreshments and kennel tours, plus there will be t-shirts to commemorate the special occasion.



National Mill Dog Rescue is celebrating the rescue of their 15,000th dog this Thursday as they return from their most recent rescue. The public and media are invited to NMDR's location in Peyton on Thursday to help welcome the 15,000th rescued dog since 2007.

Morgana LeBold

719-322-3063



nmdr.org



