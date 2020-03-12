PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
National Mill Dog Rescue

National Mill Dog Rescue Welcomes 15,000th Dog


Peyton, CO, March 12, 2020 --(PR.com)-- National Mill Dog Rescue is celebrating the rescue of their 15,000th dog this Thursday as they return from their most recent rescue. The public and media are invited to NMDR’s location in Peyton on Thursday to help welcome the 15,000th rescued dog since 2007.

Visitors will have the opportunity to observe the off-loading of a rescue and meet this special dog in person. NMDR will provide light refreshments and kennel tours, plus there will be t-shirts to commemorate the special occasion.

The rescue is scheduled to arrive around 5pm, although the time may fluctuate about 30 minutes. National Mill Dog Rescue’s Facebook page will be posting live updates throughout the day as to arrival. Everyone is welcome.
National Mill Dog Rescue
Morgana LeBold
719-322-3063
nmdr.org

