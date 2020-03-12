Avant Healthcare Professionals Awarded "Gator100" for Being One of the Fastest Growing Gator-Led Businesses Worldwide

Press Releases Avant Healthcare Professionals Press Release

Orlando, FL, March 12, 2020 --(



Avant Healthcare Professionals was ranked 53rd with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 40.5 percent. Ernst & Young calculated each company’s CAGR over the past three years to generate the ranking.



“It is truly an honor to be named one of the world’s Gator-led fastest growing companies,” said Avant Healthcare Professionals Founder and CEO Shari Dingle Costantini. “Thank you to all the associates at Avant who work diligently to fulfill our mission of ‘Changing Lives.’”



Avant Healthcare Professionals is a staffing specialist for internationally educated registered nurses, physical therapists and occupational therapists. UF alumni Shari Dingle Costantini and Lauren Harju, controller and AVP of finance at Avant, represented the company during the Feb. 28 ceremony. This is the second year Avant has been honored at the event.



“The Gator100 honors UF alumni from across the university who are founding and growing amazing companies around the country,” added Kent Fuchs, president of the University of Florida. “It’s an incredible affirmation of the innovative and entrepreneurial spirit of the Gator Nation.”



To qualify for the Gator100, companies must have been in business for five years or more as of Oct. 15, 2019 and have had verifiable annual revenues of $250,000 or more every year since 2016.



View the full list of Gator100 honorees at https://gator100.ufl.edu.



About Avant Healthcare Professionals

Orlando, FL, March 12, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Avant Healthcare Professionals today announced that it has been named to the University of Florida's 2020 "Gator100." Each year, the UF Alumni Association, in partnership with the UF Entrepreneurship & Innovation Center, recognizes the 100 fastest-growing businesses owned or led by UF alumni. This year's awards were presented during a ceremony at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida.

Avant Healthcare Professionals was ranked 53rd with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 40.5 percent. Ernst & Young calculated each company's CAGR over the past three years to generate the ranking.

"It is truly an honor to be named one of the world's Gator-led fastest growing companies," said Avant Healthcare Professionals Founder and CEO Shari Dingle Costantini. "Thank you to all the associates at Avant who work diligently to fulfill our mission of 'Changing Lives.'"

Avant Healthcare Professionals is a staffing specialist for internationally educated registered nurses, physical therapists and occupational therapists. UF alumni Shari Dingle Costantini and Lauren Harju, controller and AVP of finance at Avant, represented the company during the Feb. 28 ceremony. This is the second year Avant has been honored at the event.

"The Gator100 honors UF alumni from across the university who are founding and growing amazing companies around the country," added Kent Fuchs, president of the University of Florida. "It's an incredible affirmation of the innovative and entrepreneurial spirit of the Gator Nation."

To qualify for the Gator100, companies must have been in business for five years or more as of Oct. 15, 2019 and have had verifiable annual revenues of $250,000 or more every year since 2016.

View the full list of Gator100 honorees at https://gator100.ufl.edu.

About Avant Healthcare Professionals

Avant Healthcare Professionals is the premier staffing specialist for internationally educated registered nurses, physical therapists and occupational therapists. Avant helps clients improve the continuity of their care, fill hard-to-find specialties, and increase patient satisfaction, revenue and HCAHPS scores. Avant is a Joint Commission accredited staffing agency and founding member of the American Association of International Healthcare Recruitment (AAIHR). Avant Healthcare Professionals is a member of the Jackson Healthcare® family of companies. Learn more by visiting www.avanthealthcare.com.

Contact Information
Avant Healthcare Professionals

Hannah Watkins

407-681-2999



www.avanthealthcare.com



