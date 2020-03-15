The Homecoming at North Coast Repertory Theatre

Press Releases North Coast Repertory Theatre Press Release

David Ellenstein directs Tony Amendola*, Richard Baird*, Justin Gordon*, Hannah Jane McMurray*, James Newcomb*, Bruce Turk* in The Homecoming. The design team includes Marty Burnett (Resident Scenic Designer), Matthew Novotny (Lighting), Elisa Benzoni (Costumes), Philip Korth (Props) and Peter Herman (Wigs). Cindy Rumley* is the Stage Manager.



* The actor or stage manager appears through the courtesy of Actors’ Equity Association.



The Homecoming is often regarded by critics as Nobel Laureate Harold Pinter's most enduring play. Set in an all-male household that relies on fantasy and one-upmanship for its very existence, it is a searing masterwork of family warfare. The family's toxic, but familiar pattern is disrupted by the arrival of a long-absent son and his new wife. For mature audiences only.

David Ellenstein directs Tony Amendola*, Richard Baird*, Justin Gordon*, Hannah Jane McMurray*, James Newcomb*, Bruce Turk* in The Homecoming. The design team includes Marty Burnett (Resident Scenic Designer), Matthew Novotny (Lighting), Elisa Benzoni (Costumes), Philip Korth (Props) and Peter Herman (Wigs). Cindy Rumley* is the Stage Manager.

* The actor or stage manager appears through the courtesy of Actors' Equity Association.

The Homecoming previews begin Wednesday, April 8. Opening Night on Saturday, April 11, at 8pm. A new Preview Matinee has been added on Friday, April 10, at 2pm. There will be a special talkback on Friday, April 17, with the cast and artistic director. It will play Wednesdays at 7pm, Thursdays through Saturdays at 8pm, Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2pm with Sundays at 7pm through May 3, 2020. North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, CA 92075. Tickets: Previews - $46 (including Friday preview at 2pm), Week Nights/Wed. & Sat. Matinees - $52; Sat. Eve. & Sun. Mat. $57; Sun Night - $49. By popular demand, a Wednesday Matinee has been added on April 29, at 2pm - $52. Seniors, Students, Military & Educators - $3 off admission. Call 858-481-1055 to purchase tickets.

