Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Solution Analysts Press Release

Receive press releases from Solution Analysts: By Email RSS Feeds: Solution Analysts Offers Mobile App Solutions for Restaurants and Travel Business

Solution Analysts recently announced that it provides robust and reliable app solutions for the hospitality and travel sector. Read on to know more about the key features of such apps. Contact Solution Analysts to know more.

Delmar, DE, March 13, 2020 --(



Since inception, the company has started gaining ground for developing customized app solutions for the niche sectors. Solution Analysts has served a huge corporate clientele consists of startups, SMEs, and large enterprises to date. Recently, the company has announced that it has an experienced in-house team for travel and restaurant mobile app development.



A spokesperson at Solution Analysts has revealed that the developer’s team has already developed a few restaurant ordering apps. In her words, “ SA developers have hands-on experience of using advanced AR and VR tools for developing a feature-rich mobile app for restaurant ordering. The travel industry can also leverage the benefits of mobility and provide travelers virtual tours of hotels or resorts. On one hand, such apps can help users make informed decisions, and on the other hand, these apps can grow the hospitality business.”



Solution Analysts is also known to incorporate innovative features to transform restaurant app ideas into a user-friendly app. The futuristic features like automatic itinerary generator, weather forecast, and online travel agency booking are incorporated in the app. The restaurant mobile app development services of Solution Analysts offer the following features:



User-friendly restaurant menu



Excellent food ordering functionality



In-app order and payment gateway



GPS-based features



Event calendar



Push notifications



Solution Analysts is capable of developing various mobile apps to meet the diverse requirements of the hospitality sector. Mobile app developers at Solution Analysts can make restaurant reservation app, on-demand food delivery app, and food takeaway app. The company is ready to handle the challenges of the travel and hospitality sectors. Expert and experienced developers at Solution Analysts can transform excellent restaurant app ideas into stunning apps.



Solution Analysts Portfolio



Since inception in 2011, Solution Analysts has strengthened the footprints by having a corporate office in the USA and served over 400 clients across the world. The company offers a range of enterprise IT solutions in the domains of mobility, web, and IoT. In over 500 web and mobile app solutions, Solution Analysts has primarily served major industry sectors like manufacturing, travel, logistics, tourism, utility, and healthcare.



About Solution Analysts

Solution Analysts is a leading enterprise software and IT solutions provider. The company has assisted many startups and SMEs to come up with feature-rich solutions for transforming businesses. Solution Analysts offers 360-degree solutions in business consulting, strategy, and system modernization along with traditional mobile and web app solutions. Delmar, DE, March 13, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Mobile app development solutions are not limited to particular industry sectors. Every company, irrespective of size and scale, can take advantage of a thriving mobile platform by developing a native app. Solution Analysts is a renowned enterprise IT company that has accomplished many app projects in the hospitality and travel sector.Since inception, the company has started gaining ground for developing customized app solutions for the niche sectors. Solution Analysts has served a huge corporate clientele consists of startups, SMEs, and large enterprises to date. Recently, the company has announced that it has an experienced in-house team for travel and restaurant mobile app development.A spokesperson at Solution Analysts has revealed that the developer’s team has already developed a few restaurant ordering apps. In her words, “ SA developers have hands-on experience of using advanced AR and VR tools for developing a feature-rich mobile app for restaurant ordering. The travel industry can also leverage the benefits of mobility and provide travelers virtual tours of hotels or resorts. On one hand, such apps can help users make informed decisions, and on the other hand, these apps can grow the hospitality business.”Solution Analysts is also known to incorporate innovative features to transform restaurant app ideas into a user-friendly app. The futuristic features like automatic itinerary generator, weather forecast, and online travel agency booking are incorporated in the app. The restaurant mobile app development services of Solution Analysts offer the following features:User-friendly restaurant menuExcellent food ordering functionalityIn-app order and payment gatewayGPS-based featuresEvent calendarPush notificationsSolution Analysts is capable of developing various mobile apps to meet the diverse requirements of the hospitality sector. Mobile app developers at Solution Analysts can make restaurant reservation app, on-demand food delivery app, and food takeaway app. The company is ready to handle the challenges of the travel and hospitality sectors. Expert and experienced developers at Solution Analysts can transform excellent restaurant app ideas into stunning apps.Solution Analysts PortfolioSince inception in 2011, Solution Analysts has strengthened the footprints by having a corporate office in the USA and served over 400 clients across the world. The company offers a range of enterprise IT solutions in the domains of mobility, web, and IoT. In over 500 web and mobile app solutions, Solution Analysts has primarily served major industry sectors like manufacturing, travel, logistics, tourism, utility, and healthcare.About Solution AnalystsSolution Analysts is a leading enterprise software and IT solutions provider. The company has assisted many startups and SMEs to come up with feature-rich solutions for transforming businesses. Solution Analysts offers 360-degree solutions in business consulting, strategy, and system modernization along with traditional mobile and web app solutions. Contact Information Solution Analysts

Chris Styris

732-927-5544



www.solutionanalysts.com

31236 Meadowview Square

Delmar, DE 19940, USA



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Solution Analysts Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend