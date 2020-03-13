Systweak Blog Will Now Reach New Readers on Google News



About the Company: Systweak Software has been developing and distributing Windows, Mac, iOS & Android Apps for the last 21 years to improve the average user’s digital experience. It has recently been featured in the “100 Most Promising Microsoft Solution Providers” list by the enterprise solutions magazine, CIO Review. Some of the company’s flagship apps have been featured on Newswatch, the Discovery Channel’s tech news bulletin. Systweak Software has a large user-base in North America followed by several countries in Europe and Asia. Jaipur, India, March 13, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Systweak Software’s blog is dedicated to introducing the latest tech trends, covering tech news and updates, and offering troubleshooting solutions to its readers. Now, the company has taken another leap by expanding its reach to a greater audience via Google News.On March 10, 2020, the official blog of Systweak Software was made available to search for on Google News.“We started Systweak Blog to solve system troubles and issues users face daily across the world. In no time, we began covering news and curating opinion articles, app and gadget reviews, and original blogs on trending tech topics. With our inclusion on Google News, we now plan to expand our reach and catch up with more avid readers and tech enthusiasts. Helping people through information has always been the blog’s focus, and Google News will help us diversify it across different subjects,” said Mr. Shashank Rana, Vice-President, Systweak Software.Systweak, which has already established its name as a competent software solutions provider, has steadily recorded more than half a million unique page views every month on its official blog.Commenting on this latest milestone, Founder and CEO, Mr. Shrishail Rana said, “When I decided to launch a content-oriented platform, I told myself my first, and foremost priority will always be the quality and authenticity of the content published. Fortunately, I found people who helped me form a dedicated team who shared this vision. If we’ve met Google’s extensive guidelines, then it’s only because we ensured that we solve people’s problems through our engaging and comprehensible content. The blog was never about business. That’s why we never ran ads on it. The quality ensured that our business reaches a wider audience, not the other way around.”Systweak Blog can be accessed on Google News along with content from the official Systweak Software YouTube Channel here:https://news.google.com/publications/CAAqBwgKMIG9lgsw5OKtAw?hl=en-GB&gl=GB&ceid=GB%3AenAbout the Company: Systweak Software has been developing and distributing Windows, Mac, iOS & Android Apps for the last 21 years to improve the average user’s digital experience. It has recently been featured in the “100 Most Promising Microsoft Solution Providers” list by the enterprise solutions magazine, CIO Review. Some of the company’s flagship apps have been featured on Newswatch, the Discovery Channel’s tech news bulletin. Systweak Software has a large user-base in North America followed by several countries in Europe and Asia. Contact Information Systweak Software

