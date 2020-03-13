QualiSpace Launched Tally on the Cloud

Tally has been serving as the backbone of several businesses for many years. From the earlier tax system to GST, Tally has always taken care of all the requirements. Accounting and maintenance has always been a strenuous task. To heave a sigh of relief to all corporate teams, QualiSpace Web Services Pvt. Ltd. has launched a new product, Tally on Cloud.

Tally On Cloud is now available with QualiSpace Cloud Hosting and Dedicated Server.



QualiSpace launched yet another new service - Tally On Cloud, in the first quarter of 2020. After introducing the GPU Dedicated Server in January 2020, QualiSpace is now live with Tally on Cloud.



QualiSpace Web Services Pvt. Ltd. is an ICANN accredited domain name registrar, and managed web and cloud hosting service provider. With the launch of Tally On Cloud, QualiSpace has stepped into the field of industry-specific cloud services.



Tally is an Indian Enterprise Resource Planning Software by Tally Solutions Pvt. Ltd. Apart from being the most popular accounting software in the Indian market, Tally is available in 100+ countries.



QualiSpace customers can choose their fully managed Tally On Cloud plan based on how many user accounts they need. Depending on the data size, they can upgrade their plans. The data hosted on the Tally On Cloud can be accessed from anywhere, at any time, using RDP (Remote Desktop Protocol) client.



“The Accounting Department is the cornerstone of any organization. By launching Tally On Cloud-As-A-Service, QualiSpace tries to simplify the complexities and smoothen the accounting processes. This will enable the companies to use the IT infrastructure for their core business practices and add value to their brand,” said Hiren Shah, Founder, and CEO, QualiSpace.



To learn more about the QualiSpace Tally On Cloud, please visit www.qualispace.com/server/tally-on-cloud/.



About QualiSpace:



QualiSpace Web Services Pvt Ltd. is an ICANN Accredited Domain Name Registrar and a managed web and cloud hosting service provider. The service portfolio of QualiSpace contains the following services: Domain Registration, Managed cloud hosting, Managed web hosting, advanced email services, web security solutions, backup, disaster recovery solutions, and more.



Since its inception in 2001, QualiSpace has been empowering its customers to set up, fluently run, and thrive their businesses online. With an aim to become a customer-centric firm, rendering supreme quality web infrastructure, QualiSpace enables SMEs, start-ups, individuals, and established businesses to reach their online audiences with ease.



To know more, please visit www.qualispace.com.



Name: QualiSpace Web Services Pvt. Ltd.

Phone: 9819342186

