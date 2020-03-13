Press Releases TAG Press Release

Receive press releases from TAG: By Email RSS Feeds: TAG Partners with Sage Intacct to Offer Best-in-Class Cloud Construction Financial Management Software

Sage Intacct Construction combines cloud accounting with an industry-leading construction management and job costing solution.

San Diego, CA, March 13, 2020 --(



“As one of the country’s top providers for Sage construction software, we are thrilled to be able to reveal the launch of Sage Intacct Construction,” said Olivia Roemer, Construction Software Division Manager at TAG. “Our partnership is a powerful combination, as we have been providing Sage construction software to customers for more than 15 years,” she said.



This next generation cloud solution has all the functionality of construction project management from the industry leader, Sage 300 Construction and Real Estate (formerly Sage Timberline). These features sit on the Sage Intacct multi-tenant platform and can easily integrate with an array of operational applications.



The top benefits of this combined true cloud functionality will allow users to track and manage job costs in real time, from any location while also reducing the time it takes to perform financial consolidated reporting. With streamlined multi-entity consolidation, Sage Intacct Construction allows for faster turn-around for producing reports and analyzing operational data to make better business decisions.



“This partnership with TAG and Sage Intacct aligns with our core strategy to provide industry leading technology to our customers,” said Robert Scherer, President of TAG. “With this new software offering, we are adding a uniquely complimentary product for contractors and developers who are seeking a true end-to-end cloud solution.



About TAG:

Founded in 1996, TAG’s mission is to help companies and individuals achieve their business and financial goals by providing an unparalleled array of customized, effective and trusted outsourced accounting services and software solutions.



TAG is an Authorized Sage Partner, specializing in the sales and implementation of Sage Construction Software. With a full team of Sage Certified Consultants, TAG works to optimize, train and support Sage Construction Software based on client needs. www.teamtag.net



About Sage:

Sage is the global market leader for technology that helps small and medium businesses perform at their best. Sage software is trusted by millions of customers worldwide.



By combing Sage and Intacct, the Sage Business Cloud offers the best features and capabilities of both companies. San Diego, CA, March 13, 2020 --( PR.com )-- TAG, a premier Sage construction software value-added reseller (VAR), is pleased to announce a partnership agreement with Sage Intacct. By offering a new native cloud solution that is built on proven technology for the construction sector, TAG expands their suite of software selection within the Sage family.“As one of the country’s top providers for Sage construction software, we are thrilled to be able to reveal the launch of Sage Intacct Construction,” said Olivia Roemer, Construction Software Division Manager at TAG. “Our partnership is a powerful combination, as we have been providing Sage construction software to customers for more than 15 years,” she said.This next generation cloud solution has all the functionality of construction project management from the industry leader, Sage 300 Construction and Real Estate (formerly Sage Timberline). These features sit on the Sage Intacct multi-tenant platform and can easily integrate with an array of operational applications.The top benefits of this combined true cloud functionality will allow users to track and manage job costs in real time, from any location while also reducing the time it takes to perform financial consolidated reporting. With streamlined multi-entity consolidation, Sage Intacct Construction allows for faster turn-around for producing reports and analyzing operational data to make better business decisions.“This partnership with TAG and Sage Intacct aligns with our core strategy to provide industry leading technology to our customers,” said Robert Scherer, President of TAG. “With this new software offering, we are adding a uniquely complimentary product for contractors and developers who are seeking a true end-to-end cloud solution.About TAG:Founded in 1996, TAG’s mission is to help companies and individuals achieve their business and financial goals by providing an unparalleled array of customized, effective and trusted outsourced accounting services and software solutions.TAG is an Authorized Sage Partner, specializing in the sales and implementation of Sage Construction Software. With a full team of Sage Certified Consultants, TAG works to optimize, train and support Sage Construction Software based on client needs. www.teamtag.netAbout Sage:Sage is the global market leader for technology that helps small and medium businesses perform at their best. Sage software is trusted by millions of customers worldwide.By combing Sage and Intacct, the Sage Business Cloud offers the best features and capabilities of both companies. Contact Information TAG

Sara Gilman

619-225-9322



www.teamtag.net

sales@teamtag.net



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from TAG