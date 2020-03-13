Stealth-ISS Group® Inc. Awarded SLED Opportunity for Security Assessment

Press Releases Stealth - ISS Group Inc. Press Release

Huntsville, AL, March 13, 2020 --



The scope of project includes a complete assessment of an entire city’s IT operations, internal security, and compliance controls and related policies and procedures, including on-premise systems and cloud-deployed systems.



Stealth Group moved into the SLED and Federal sector a little more than a year ago after showing tremendous success in the commercial arena, as evidenced by consecutive Inc.500 awards. Since the opening of their Federal office in Huntsville, Alabama, the company has been awarded four Federal projects and now their first SLED opportunity.



“To think that we entered the Federal and SLED space only 13 months ago and have amassed five wins in that period of time speaks to our company culture and impressive commercial qualifications that are so important to our Federal clients,” explains Rob Goodrich, VP of Federal Business. “There is no resting at Stealth Group, the year 2020 looks very promising and we are very excited.”



About Stealth - ISS® Group Inc.



Stealth - ISS® Group Inc., established in 2002 and headquartered in Arlington, VA., is a privately-owned Women-owned and Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business providing Information Technology Security Consulting with main focus on regulatory compliance, risk management and IT security services for both federal and commercial customers. The company employs a large number of veterans as a way to give back to the military community, while providing clients the assurance that existing risks are minimized, regulatory and legal compliance standards are met, and intellectual property, client data and business operations are protected.



Stealth Group is on the GSA Schedule 70 company with HACS SIN 132-45 and SINs 132-100 and 132-51, has a NATO BOA, and a mission to deliver high quality service to its clients. As well as being on the Inc.500 list in 2018 and 2019, Stealth Group also placed on the VET50 list for 2019 and 2020.



Emmy Leberte

256-797-0287



stealth-iss.com



