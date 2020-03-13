Dickinson Cameron Marks Quarter Century Celebration with New Look

Dickinson Cameron Construction is a Southern California construction management firm that has successfully completed 985 projects. In celebration of their 25th year in business, the firm debuted a new look in the new year including a refreshed logo and brand new website.

“We always talk about change, innovation and continual improvement,” remarked CEO and founder, Frank Naliboff. “That goes for our corporate identity, as well. We started to feel that our overall look didn’t match our forward thinking approach to construction management, so we set out to fix it.”



While the company retained the overall feeling of the brand, the new logo gives off a more modern vibe and matches the newly enhanced, minimalist website. The website, www.dickinsoncameron.com, showcases some of DCC’s most notable projects and a portfolio of world-renowned clients. Key projects on the website include the Cartier Mansion in New York City, Burberry flagship store in Beverly Hills, Louis Vuitton Gump store in Honolulu, and Gucci flagship in the Bay Area.



DCC Vice President Maryam Samady, who worked closely on both projects was looking to better share the incredible work completed by their team over the past 25 years.



“Our talented team works on incredible projects year after year, and so we are thrilled to better show off their efforts through this new website,” said Samady. “Through this project, we’ve had a chance to reflect on what DCC has achieved. It inspired us as we entered into not only a new year, but a new decade and a new phase for our business.”



Continual improvement and innovation is cited by DCC executive management as the key to their ongoing success in the retail and restaurant industries. This year, the DCC team has already started or been awarded projects for Chanel, Cartier, Hermes, Dior, Forward, North Italia, Girl and the Goat, Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse, and Luminaries, among others.



About Dickinson Cameron Construction



