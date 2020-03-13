PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
Tornado Spectral Systems

Press Release

Receive press releases from Tornado Spectral Systems: By Email RSS Feeds:

ATEX Certified Raman Analyzer Now Available from Tornado Spectral Systems


OPIS 35 Provides “Inherently Safe” Laser Radiation for Zone 0 Hazardous Location

Toronto, Canada, March 13, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Tornado Spectral Systems Inc., a leading manufacturer of Raman analyzers for process monitoring, announced today that it has received ATEX and IECEx certification for its OPIS 35 laser accessory. The certification is in accordance to the IEC 60079 standard and authorizes the HyperFlux™ PRO Plus Raman analyzer for operation in ATEX Zone 0 when both products are used together.

In the certified configuration, the OPIS 35 and HyperFlux™ PRO Plus are placed in a safe location with fiber optic interconnections to the Raman probe in the hazardous location. The OPIS 35 regulates the HyperFlux™ PRO Plus laser output to guarantee that no greater than 35mW of laser power can enter the hazardous location. In accordance with Class 3B laser regulation, the OPIS 35 provides ATEX/IECEx certified signalling to facilitate remote emergency laser shutdown and laser status indication.

“With OPIS 35, our users are now able to conduct process monitoring in an Ex regulated facility,” states Scott Baker, Chief Executive Officer of Tornado. “The HyperFlux™ PRO Plus analyzer’s 10x advantage in optical efficiency makes high precision measurements at 35mW laser power possible, and now our inherently safe laser source alleviates the pain of complex and expensive system-level safety protocols. As far as we know, Tornado is the first in the industry to provide such a solution,” he continued.

Tornado Spectral Systems is now shipping the OPIS 35. Customers seeking to add Raman analysis to their hazardous environments can find more information at https://tornado-spectral.com/ or by emailing sales@tornado-spectral.com
Contact Information
Tornado Spectral Systems
Omar Abbasi
416-361-3444 x 140
Contact
tornado-spectral.com
sales@tornado-spectral.com

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Tornado Spectral Systems
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help