25 Years: Dickinson Cameron Construction by the Numbers

Carlsbad, Calif.-based Dickinson Cameron Construction celebrates 25 with a look back at all they’ve built including a client list that includes the world's most renowned brands and over 985 successfully completed projects.

In just 25 years, Dickinson Cameron Construction (DCC) has solidified its place as a leader in the commercial construction project management field. Known for industry innovation and service, the firm has proudly completed 985 projects for 135 clients (and counting). And while that number may sound staggering, it is just one of the impressive statistics that DCC has racked up since launching in 1994.



“We have come a long way in 25 years,” remarked CEO and co-founder, Frank Naliboff. “When I sit back and reflect, I am so proud of what we’ve accomplished, but even more proud of the team that we have brought together here. They are at the root of our success.”



The now 70-person DCC team has managed to develop and foster relationships with some of the world’s most renowned brands. A hallmark of the firm is repeat projects with brands including Chanel, Cartier, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Apple and many more. The rate of returning clients, 85% at the close of 2019, catches even DCC’s most experienced staff members off guard, including Vice President of Business Development, Ron Gordines.



“Our ability to exceed the expectation of our clients is one of the most remarkable, and telling, things about our company,” shared Gordines. “We have completed, for example, 87 Apple stores in 10 years. We have also maintained a great 15-year relationship with Cartier that includes the $45 million Cartier Mansion project currently under construction in New York City.”



Looking back over the last quarter-century, Dickinson Cameron Construction has a lot to be proud of:



88% - Percentage of repeat business generated by existing clients



110 - Number of projects since 2015 that exceeded $1 million in project size.



83% - Percentage of projects since 2015 that were in the retail industry.



27% - Percentage of female project managers at DCC - which far exceeds the industry rate of 6%.



20 - Number of years DCC has been working with iconic jewelry company, Tiffany’s.



15 - Number of Chanel stores completed as of December 2019.



As they kick off this milestone anniversary year, DCC has 18 projects under construction in every corner of the country. To learn more about the firm’s background and review the portfolio and current projects, visit www.dickinsoncameron.com.



About Dickinson Cameron Construction



