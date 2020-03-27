“A Grammar for Snow'' by Richard Luftig Celebrates Fly-Over States in His Latest Poetry Collection

Press Releases Unsolicited Press Press Release

“A Grammar for Snow'' is a poetry collection by Richard Luftig, a regarded poet in the United States.

Published in July 2019 to rave reviews, "A Grammar for Snow" continues to find readers across the country who take pleasure in accessible, vivid poetry. The most recent reviews include:



“Luftig captures the change and abandonment of our rural space. The physical landscapes suggest the emotional landscape. The poems are not political grievances but elegies for and obituaries of the proud farmers, settlers that had high hopes for themselves and their children.” - Dan Cuddy, The Loch Raven Review



“Some poets write weighty, hard thinking pieces about small and large subjects. They seem so serious and burdened by their work. Perhaps in their non-poet moments they are happy and pleasant folks. I would hope so. Richard Luftig writes, in this collection, hard thinking pieces about ideas and things, small and big. But he seems to be having such a good time doing his work. And that attitude (if I can call it that) translates to a brilliant collection of poems, a collection that is fun to read even when it gets serious and deep.” - James Bourey, The Broadkill Review



“From the beginning of the book, I knew I was in the hands of a talented writer. These poems give the pleasures of simple language. They are to be read once, and again, aloud, for the pleasure of the words' sounds.” - Lawrence Hartmann, Chicago Writers Association



Richard Luftig is a former professor of educational psychology and special education at Miami University in Ohio and now resides in California. His poems have appeared in numerous literary journals in the United States and internationally in Canada, Australia, Europe, and Asia. Two of his poems recently appeared in Realms of the Mothers: The First Decade of Dos Madres Press.



“A Grammar for Snow” by Richard Luftig is available as a paperback (978-1-947021-95-2) and an ebook (B07ZS3TW7Y). The title is brought to the trade by Ingram.



