Kipley Lytel’s Investment Firm Recognized as Region’s Top 20 Financial Advisors

(800) 943-2295 Santa Barbara, CA, March 13, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Kipley Lytel & his firm, Montecito Capital Management, has once again been ranked Top 20 Best Financial Advisors in Los Angeles, CA by Expertise for 2020.Expertise is a platform designed to connect people with the best local experts. Expertise scored financial advisors on more than 25 variables across five categories and analyzed the results to give you a hand-picked list of the best financial advisors in Los Angeles, CA. Expertise grades each business across the following selection criteria:Reputation: A history of satisfied customers giving excellent recommendations.Credibility: Established in their industry with licensing, accreditations, and awards.Experience: Masters of their craft, based on years of practical experience and education.Engagement: Approachable and responsive to clients and available for new business.Professionalism: Dedicated to providing consistently quality work and impeccable customer service.According to Kipley J. Lytel, CFA, “This hand-selected list by the team at Expertise is based on excellence across five categories where Montecito Capital Management was recognized as an investment leader for the third consecutive year. We are proud to make the top list for 2020 again and believe this reflects how we continue to place clients’ interests first and strive to continue providing unprecedented wealth management services.”Background Information for Kipley Lytel & Montecito Capital Management:Montecito Capital Management Group has been advising clients with personalized wealth management services since 2004 and the firm's founder, Kipley J. Lytel, CFA, has been an investment leader and contributing author on financial topics for over two decades. We are a Registered Investment Advisory ("RIA") firm offering conflict-free counsel to individuals and families during the accumulation of asset phase, or in retirement.We are honored by the many accolades received, including ﻿﻿Forbes Magazine ﻿﻿the Top 10 Most Dependable Wealth Managers in Southern California and a coveted "﻿Five Star" advisory ranking by ﻿Paladin Registry﻿, reserved for the nation's elite ranked advisors﻿﻿﻿﻿ based on an extensive advisor screening evaluation of credentials, ethics, business practices and quality of services. For the 2017-2020 period, Montecito Capital Management has also been recognized by Expertise in the Top 20 Financial Advisors out of 897 advisory peer firms after a rigorous examination of 25 variables across five categories: Reputation, Credibility, Experience, Availability and Professionalism. Moreover, Wealth & Money Management Award was once again bestowed upon Montecito Capital Management for 2019 with the Wealth Management Firm of the Year award for Southern California.Contact Montecito Capital Management:Email: ContactUs@McapitalMgt.ComServing Santa Barbara County, Ventura Country & San Luis Obispo CountyMontecito Capital Management Group225 East Carrillo Street, Suite 203Santa Barbara, CA 93101(805) 965-7955Serving Los Angeles County, San Bernardino County & Orange CountyMontecito Capital Management Group522 S. Sepulveda Boulevard, Suite 207Los Angeles, CA 90049(800) 943-2295 Contact Information Montecito Capital Management Group

