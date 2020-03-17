Kamini Music Live - Ancient Ragas Meet Modern Rock

Press Releases Kamini Music Press Release

Los Angeles, CA, March 17, 2020 --(



Atmasandhi means “Connecting Souls” – in this case through music. Atmasandhi started in the living room of Kamini’s Simi Valley home. The trio meets every Sunday to create a new song, a new melody inspired by traditional ragas from India and harmonizing it with playful, swift guitar riffs played by Sam. Recently this band released their first album called Sunrise.



This eclectic band will be playing live at The Mint LA on Friday April 3rd, 2020 at 8:15 PM. This will be their debut show at The Mint LA. They will be playing original songs from their recent album Sunrise. They will also be releasing their first music video called “Manantial.”



They take inspiration from nature to create songs and their songs are often named after elements of nature. “Nature guides us with the melody,” says Kamini, adding, “our song spring for example brings in flavors of spring musically. There is a section in this song towards the end where all three musicians improvise for 8 bars and then play a short phrase for 8 bars. After a few rounds of these improvisations they come together to end the song. Vocals for this part are like clouds, percussions like thunder and guitar like the rain.”



Catch them live for a show at The Mint LA 6010 Pico Blvd Los Angeles, CA, 90035 on Friday, April 3rd, 2020 at 8:15 PM. More information at http://atmasandhi.com. Tickets $12 pre sale.



For more information, review copies of their new album, or interviews please contact at:

Kamini Natarajan

E-mail: info@kaminimusic.com

Kamini Natarajan

805-842-2776



http://www.kaminimusic.com

https://www.facebook.com/kaminismusic/

https://twitter.com/KaminiMusic



