IDS Wins the 2020 Esri Analytics to Insights Award

IDS (Infrastructure Data Solutions, Inc.), the global leader in infrastructure asset management optimization and data analytics software, is proud to receive Esri’s Analytics to Insights Award.

Regina, Canada, March 13, 2020 --(



IDS Asset Optimizer demonstrated how effective implementation of GIS technology can help managers of critical infrastructure assets draw valuable insights from their data, better plan large-scale asset renewals, and make better-informed decisions faster. Asset-intensive organizations such as water/electric/gas utilities, municipalities, transportation agencies, transit authorities, airports and sea port authorities, use Asset Optimizer to effectively collaborate and share information, predict assets performance and risk, and optimize decisions for all types of assets in one integrated system.



IDS Asset Optimizer unique cloud-based AI-powered Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) architecture can efficiently and simultaneously handle tens of thousands of assets and support hundreds of users. Asset Optimizer subscription-based licensing ensures fast and cost-effective deployment, enabling organizations of all sizes to optimize asset management decisions and meet regulatory requirements. Implementing cutting-edge analytics and optimization algorithms, Asset Optimizer enables organizations to implement ISO 55000 standard, develop long-range risk-based plans and perform capex/opex trade-off analysis. Through integration with work management systems, such as Cityworks, Asset Optimizer also supports the development and management of multi-year capital programs across the entire organization.



Learn more about IDS Asset Optimizer at http://ids.consulting



Read Esri Press Release at https://www.esri.com/about/newsroom/announcements/esri-recognizes-partners-for-exceptional-achievement/



Massoud Ahmadi

306-790-1415



ids.consulting



