Big Trees Inc. Provided Trees for Garden Creators

Nancy Penrose is the owner of Big Trees Inc., located in Snohomish, WA in the Seattle area. The company is one of the largest tree nurseries in the Seattle area with over 120,000 trees available in over 300 varieties. They not only deliver young trees, but also mature trees in a wide range of sizes. Some types of trees available include spring flowering, deciduous, evergreen, and privacy trees. The company also does tree transplanting including large trees. Their blog can be seen at https://bigtreesupply.com/blog/ or http://arboristblog.com/. They can be reached at 360-563-2700. Snohomish, WA, March 13, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Big Trees Inc., (https://bigtreesupply.com/), a tree sales and transplant company in the Seattle area,, recently provided a large number of trees for various garden creators during the Northwest Annual Flower and Garden Show.Big Trees delivered a number of trees including large Vine Maples, Paperback Maples, and Serbian Spruce recently at the Northwest Annual Flower and Garden Show. The Garden Creators take delivery of the trees and set them up as anchor points or showcase pieces of their gardens. Garden Creators are careful to keep the trees well watered and cared for during the week long show. During the show, show goers were impressed by the size of the trees installed in these indoor gardens.Nancy Penrose, owner of Big Trees said, “It’s rare that we lose a tree even after being indoors for a week. We have worked closely with the Garden Creator’s over the years in caring for the trees and making sure they are returned to us in healthy conditions.” Nancy has been loaning trees to Garden Creators for 20 years now and says, “it’s always an exciting time for me, as it means spring is eminent and our busy season is approaching rapidly. This is one of my favorite times of the year!”Nancy Penrose is the owner of Big Trees Inc., located in Snohomish, WA in the Seattle area. The company is one of the largest tree nurseries in the Seattle area with over 120,000 trees available in over 300 varieties. They not only deliver young trees, but also mature trees in a wide range of sizes. Some types of trees available include spring flowering, deciduous, evergreen, and privacy trees. The company also does tree transplanting including large trees. Their blog can be seen at https://bigtreesupply.com/blog/ or http://arboristblog.com/. They can be reached at 360-563-2700. Contact Information Big Tree Supply Inc.

