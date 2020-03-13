Press Releases Loveforce International Publishing Company Press Release

Receive press releases from Loveforce International Publishing Company: By Email RSS Feeds: Loveforce International Christian Rock Artist Releases "Dark Thoughts" on Friday the 13th

Loveforce International Releases Dark Thoughts on Friday the 13th

Santa Clarita, CA, March 13, 2020 --(



So why is a Christian Rock band putting out a song called “Dark Thoughts” on Friday the 13th? It certainly seems odd, especially when you look at the song’s title, cover and some of its lyrics. The photo associated with the release is dark and ominous. The song’s title is also dark and ominous. Some of the lyrics sound as if the song is about suicide.



“The song is more than it seems on the surface,” said one band member. “We’re actually doing this to take back Friday the 13th,” he continued.



According to the band, there is nothing inherently evil about Friday the 13th except for the evil that people lend to it. So the band is putting out the song with a dark title and cover on Friday the 13th but the joke is on the devil because the song does have some negative lyrics in the beginning but becomes something transcendentally positive in the end. The song is ultimately about the power of faith. It is ultimately nothing more than a prayer to overcome the negative thoughts that creep into us all. Even the cover photo is ultimately positive because although there is darkness all around, the light of the moon is shining brightly, like a heavenly candle through the darkness.



The song “Dark Thoughts” by A Prophet Among Us is available on Spotify, iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Google Play, Deezer, iHeart Radio, Napster, Instagram Stories, Media Net & Tic Tok.



For Further Info call Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954. Santa Clarita, CA, March 13, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Friday the 13th is notorious. Some people believe it is a day of bad luck. Others believe it is a day of evil. Still others believe it is downright Satanic. Friday the 13th has been the date many scary stories are set. There was even a popular movie series about a serial killer based on the concept of the negative energies surrounding Friday the 13th.So why is a Christian Rock band putting out a song called “Dark Thoughts” on Friday the 13th? It certainly seems odd, especially when you look at the song’s title, cover and some of its lyrics. The photo associated with the release is dark and ominous. The song’s title is also dark and ominous. Some of the lyrics sound as if the song is about suicide.“The song is more than it seems on the surface,” said one band member. “We’re actually doing this to take back Friday the 13th,” he continued.According to the band, there is nothing inherently evil about Friday the 13th except for the evil that people lend to it. So the band is putting out the song with a dark title and cover on Friday the 13th but the joke is on the devil because the song does have some negative lyrics in the beginning but becomes something transcendentally positive in the end. The song is ultimately about the power of faith. It is ultimately nothing more than a prayer to overcome the negative thoughts that creep into us all. Even the cover photo is ultimately positive because although there is darkness all around, the light of the moon is shining brightly, like a heavenly candle through the darkness.The song “Dark Thoughts” by A Prophet Among Us is available on Spotify, iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Google Play, Deezer, iHeart Radio, Napster, Instagram Stories, Media Net & Tic Tok.For Further Info call Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954. Contact Information LoveForce International Publishing

Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator

(661) 523-4954





Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Loveforce International Publishing Company