Press Releases Future Electronics Press Release

Receive press releases from Future Electronics: By Email RSS Feeds: Future Electronics Recognized by Abracon in 2019 Global, APAC and EMEA Excellence Awards

Abracon has recognized Future Electronics as the 2019 Global, APAC and EMEA Excellence Awards Recipient.

Pointe Claire, Canada, March 14, 2020 --(



Abracon's Director of Distribution, Chad VanDoorninck, presented the awards at Abracon's 2020 Management Summit in Austin, Texas, to Future Electronics Vice President of Engineering: Todd Baker; Mark Teskey, Supplier Development Manager; and Craig Sydell, Director of Product Marketing - Electromechanical.



"We are excited to present the 2019 Global Excellence Award to Future Electronics," said VanDoorninck. "Future is a key global partner. The past year was tough for the electronics industry, but our companies achieved strong results and mutual success together. The Abracon team looks forward to expanding on our accomplishments in 2020."



Future Electronics, Abracon's largest global partner, has continuously provided extensive value through supply chain support of Abracon's wide range of components.



"Future's support to Abracon's sales network is instrumental," said Abracon VP of Sales Mike White. "The company's go-to-market readiness is a key component to our teams' mutual success in customer satisfaction."



Future Electronics and Abracon's strong partnership on a global scale proves their commitment to providing technology leadership products in key applications such as automotive, IoT and wearables, networking, connected lighting solutions, smart meters and set top boxes.



For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.



About Future Electronics



Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a comprehensive suite of passives and semiconductor products. Founded by Robert Miller in 1968, Future Electronics has over 5,500 employees and operates in 169 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future's mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.



Media Contact



Martin H. Gordon

Director, Corporate Communications

Future Electronics

www.FutureElectronics.com



514-694-7710 (ext. 2236)

Fax: 514-630-2671

martin.gordon@FutureElectronics.com Pointe Claire, Canada, March 14, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, is the recipient of the Abracon global and two regional excellence awards, which outlines top financial and operational performance in 2019.Abracon's Director of Distribution, Chad VanDoorninck, presented the awards at Abracon's 2020 Management Summit in Austin, Texas, to Future Electronics Vice President of Engineering: Todd Baker; Mark Teskey, Supplier Development Manager; and Craig Sydell, Director of Product Marketing - Electromechanical."We are excited to present the 2019 Global Excellence Award to Future Electronics," said VanDoorninck. "Future is a key global partner. The past year was tough for the electronics industry, but our companies achieved strong results and mutual success together. The Abracon team looks forward to expanding on our accomplishments in 2020."Future Electronics, Abracon's largest global partner, has continuously provided extensive value through supply chain support of Abracon's wide range of components."Future's support to Abracon's sales network is instrumental," said Abracon VP of Sales Mike White. "The company's go-to-market readiness is a key component to our teams' mutual success in customer satisfaction."Future Electronics and Abracon's strong partnership on a global scale proves their commitment to providing technology leadership products in key applications such as automotive, IoT and wearables, networking, connected lighting solutions, smart meters and set top boxes.For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.About Future ElectronicsFuture Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a comprehensive suite of passives and semiconductor products. Founded by Robert Miller in 1968, Future Electronics has over 5,500 employees and operates in 169 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future's mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.Media ContactMartin H. GordonDirector, Corporate CommunicationsFuture Electronicswww.FutureElectronics.com514-694-7710 (ext. 2236)Fax: 514-630-2671martin.gordon@FutureElectronics.com Contact Information Future Electronics

Martin H. Gordon

514-694-7710



https://www.futureelectronics.com

237 Hymus Boulevard

Pointe Claire, Quebec H9R 5C7

Canada



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Future Electronics