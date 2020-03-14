PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Asia Alpha Capital Management Announce 2 New Locations for Their Investment Seminar


Hong Kong, Hong Kong S.A.R., March 14, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Asia Alpha Capital Management are heading to the UK.

Its been a couple of years but Asia Alpha have opened up 2 locations for their Quarterly Seminar.

Although initial plans were to be in the UK for April due to the outbreak of the Covid-19 virus Asia Alpha have decided to put it back till October later this year. London and Manchester will be the locations each will coverage over 2 days.

The event will allow people to network and meet fellow like minded investors while gaining valuable knowledge of the financial markets.

Tickets are on sale just contact Asia Alpha through their website (note at this stage no payment will be excepted until August once everyone has a clearer idea on the Covid-19 situation.
Contact Information
Asia Alpha Capital Management
Chris Reeve
+ 852 5808 4890
Contact
www.aacmanagement.com

