Asia Alpha Capital Management Announce 2 New Locations for Their Investment Seminar

Hong Kong, Hong Kong S.A.R., March 14, 2020 --(



Its been a couple of years but Asia Alpha have opened up 2 locations for their Quarterly Seminar.



Although initial plans were to be in the UK for April due to the outbreak of the Covid-19 virus Asia Alpha have decided to put it back till October later this year. London and Manchester will be the locations each will coverage over 2 days.



The event will allow people to network and meet fellow like minded investors while gaining valuable knowledge of the financial markets.



Chris Reeve

+ 852 5808 4890



www.aacmanagement.com



