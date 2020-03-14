Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases UpsideLMS HR Tech Pvt. Ltd. Press Release

Receive press releases from UpsideLMS HR Tech Pvt. Ltd.: By Email RSS Feeds: Plethora Fortifies Its Partnership with The Cegos Group, Europe’s Largest Training Organization

The Plethora-Cegos partnership will empower businesses and employees alike with a comprehensive catalog of off-the-shelf eLearning courses on a diverse set of topics.

Pune, India, March 14, 2020 --(



Cegos is Europe’s largest training organization (revenues around 200 M€, +1000 employees) and has a strong foundation with more than 90 years of experience within Human Resource Development, Corporate Training and Operational Consulting. Cegos specializes in the development and growth of managers and their teams and develops off-the-shelf e-learning content on soft skills since 2007. And, through its partnership with Cegos, UpsideLMS aims to connect L&D and HR managers with a limitless library of proven-effective and high-quality ready-to-use eLearning courses.



Having partnered with Cegos earlier in 2017 to offer off-the-shelf eLearning to its diverse clientele, UpsideLMS renews this collaboration to bring forth innovative and best in class eLearning courses created by expert trainers, industry veterans and thought leaders who are constantly in-sync with the challenges faced by global organizations.



Speaking about the partnership, Amit Gautam, Founder-Director of UpsideLMS said, “Together with Cegos, UpsideLMS will provide Indian as well as global enterprises with world-class off-the-shelf eLearning to achieve a highly competent and future-ready workforce. In today's fast-moving, fast-evolving world, everything, including training content, needs to be delivered at the speed of light. Cegos, with its wide library of multi-device, eLearning courses enables organizations to future-proof their workforce quickly and effectively.”



Pascal Debordes, Director of Global Channels & Alliances at Cegos, adds, “We’re very excited to step forward with UpsideLMS. Plethora will offer our new courses on Soft Skills, all mobile and available in 17 languages. The market is moving fast and UpsideLMS has a good tempo!”



Since its inception, UpsideLMS has carved a niche for itself in India’s growing eLearning and learning technology space, and continues to be one of the leading learning technology solutions providers in India. Through this global partnership, Plethora will offer Cegos’ entire suite of eLearning content, with a wide range of high-quality courses on a diverse range of topics, to its client and prospects across the world.



The entire Cegos catalog is available on the Plethora website.



About Plethora

Plethora is a leading online content library offering high-quality, off-the-shelf eLearning courses and videos to organizations worldwide. Backed by industry expertise and experience of over 15 years, this product offering from UpsideLMS houses over 20,000 off-the-shelf courses and videos that are fast to deploy, easy on the pocket and highly effective in addressing organizational learning content requirements. For more information, please visit www.plethoralearning.com.



Cegos Group

Cegos is Europe’s largest training organisation and one of the world’s leading Learning & Development companies. Cegos was founded in 1926 in France and has a strong foundation with more than 80 years of experience within Human Resource Development, Corporate Training and Operational Consulting. Cegos specialises in the development and growth of managers and their teams and has a significant number of Global MNCs as world-wide training partners. For more information, please visit https://www.cegos.com/ Pune, India, March 14, 2020 --( PR.com )-- A leading provider of learning technology solutions to organizations worldwide, UpsideLMS has strengthened its partnership with Europe’s largest training organisation and one of the world’s leading Learning & Development companies – The Cegos Group - to bring the latest and best in off-the-shelf eLearning on diverse topics via a unique online content library – Plethora.Cegos is Europe’s largest training organization (revenues around 200 M€, +1000 employees) and has a strong foundation with more than 90 years of experience within Human Resource Development, Corporate Training and Operational Consulting. Cegos specializes in the development and growth of managers and their teams and develops off-the-shelf e-learning content on soft skills since 2007. And, through its partnership with Cegos, UpsideLMS aims to connect L&D and HR managers with a limitless library of proven-effective and high-quality ready-to-use eLearning courses.Having partnered with Cegos earlier in 2017 to offer off-the-shelf eLearning to its diverse clientele, UpsideLMS renews this collaboration to bring forth innovative and best in class eLearning courses created by expert trainers, industry veterans and thought leaders who are constantly in-sync with the challenges faced by global organizations.Speaking about the partnership, Amit Gautam, Founder-Director of UpsideLMS said, “Together with Cegos, UpsideLMS will provide Indian as well as global enterprises with world-class off-the-shelf eLearning to achieve a highly competent and future-ready workforce. In today's fast-moving, fast-evolving world, everything, including training content, needs to be delivered at the speed of light. Cegos, with its wide library of multi-device, eLearning courses enables organizations to future-proof their workforce quickly and effectively.”Pascal Debordes, Director of Global Channels & Alliances at Cegos, adds, “We’re very excited to step forward with UpsideLMS. Plethora will offer our new courses on Soft Skills, all mobile and available in 17 languages. The market is moving fast and UpsideLMS has a good tempo!”Since its inception, UpsideLMS has carved a niche for itself in India’s growing eLearning and learning technology space, and continues to be one of the leading learning technology solutions providers in India. Through this global partnership, Plethora will offer Cegos’ entire suite of eLearning content, with a wide range of high-quality courses on a diverse range of topics, to its client and prospects across the world.The entire Cegos catalog is available on the Plethora website.About PlethoraPlethora is a leading online content library offering high-quality, off-the-shelf eLearning courses and videos to organizations worldwide. Backed by industry expertise and experience of over 15 years, this product offering from UpsideLMS houses over 20,000 off-the-shelf courses and videos that are fast to deploy, easy on the pocket and highly effective in addressing organizational learning content requirements. For more information, please visit www.plethoralearning.com.Cegos GroupCegos is Europe’s largest training organisation and one of the world’s leading Learning & Development companies. Cegos was founded in 1926 in France and has a strong foundation with more than 80 years of experience within Human Resource Development, Corporate Training and Operational Consulting. Cegos specialises in the development and growth of managers and their teams and has a significant number of Global MNCs as world-wide training partners. For more information, please visit https://www.cegos.com/ Contact Information UpsideLMS

Pranjalee Lahri

(+91) 20 25236050



http://www.upsidelms.com/



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from UpsideLMS HR Tech Pvt. Ltd. Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend