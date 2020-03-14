Mauritius Based Luxury Eco-Lodge Recommends RateTiger for Hotel Channel Management

Press Releases eRevMax Inc. Press Release

Port Louis, Mauritius, March 14, 2020 --(



“We are using RateTiger Channel Manager and Shopper for managing our online sales channels and competitor rate benchmarking. The products are user friendly and intuitive, making it easy to operate. We also use their Booking Engine connectivity for managing and growing our direct bookings. eRevMax offers a wide selection of distribution channels which we are leveraging to expand into new markets. I am happy to recommend RateTiger to any hotel that wants to effectively manage online sales and revenue,” said Francois Uppiah, Operations Coordinator, Lakaz Chamarel Exclusive Lodge.



“We are glad that Lakaz Chamarel is taking advantage of our solutions to stay ahead in the market. Distribution automation is a key to managing hotel online sales efficiently. We continue to invest in our channel connectivity and system infrastructure to continue providing hotels with solutions that they can benefit from,” said Mohnish Singh, Regional Sales Manager, eRevMax.



The flagship address of Mauritian green tourism, Lakaz Chamarel Exclusive Lodge, has recommended eRevMax solutions for connectivity and online distribution. The hotel is using RateTiger Channel Manager and Price Shopper and deriving immense benefits in terms of effective pricing data and expanding online visibility through efficient channel management.

